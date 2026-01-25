Why Dave Roberts Didn't Give No. 30 Dodgers Jersey to Kyle Tucker

The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed two established All-Stars this offseason in Edwin Díaz and Kyle Tucker, and in both cases they've needed to pick a new jersey number.

Díaz chose to wear No. 3 with the Dodgers, switching from 39 because it's retired by the franchise in honor of Roy Campanella.

"Choosing No. 3 was easy," Díaz said during his Dodgers press conference. "I talked to my wife, and we've got three kids, so that's the reason why I picked No. 3, because of my three sons. I was hoping to get the number 39, but after I checked, the number was retired.

"They sent me the list of numbers, and I think that was the most obvious for me since I've got three sons."



Meanwhile, Tucker has switched to No. 23 with the Dodgers as a tribute to Michael Brantley, his close friend, hitting coach and former Houston Astros teammate.

“Michael Brantley was the guy I hung out a lot with while coming up in Houston. He was a phenomenal ballplayer and one of my closest friends, so that played a big part in my choice of going with that,” Tucker explained.

Why Dave Roberts declined to give No. 30 to Kyle Tucker

Unlike the situation with Díaz, there technically was a chance for Tucker to continue wearing his preferred No. 30 with the Dodgers that currently belongs to manager Dave Roberts.

However, given Roberts' success and tenure, it's likely he will be the last member in Dodgers franchise history to ever wear No. 30. But beyond his own legacy, the number carries sentimental meaning to Roberts because of Maury Wills.

“It was a fun conversation that Tuck and I had. It was more of, Maury and I had such a great relationship," Roberts said.

"One of the things he said was, ‘Gosh, when I die, I hope no one else wears that number.’ It’s really near and dear to me. So we talked about it, and Tuck’s agent, Jason Romano, had that same relationship with me and Maury.”

Maury Wills' Dodgers career

Wills began his career with the Dodgers in 1959 and played parts of 12 seasons with the team over two stints. Among other accolades during his Dodgers career, Wills earned five All-Star Game selections, was named National League MVP, and won three World Series titles in four appearances.

Wills ranks first in Dodgers franchise history with 490 career stolen bases, and 10th in total at-bats (6,156), runs scored (876) and total hits (1,732).

He became the fourth member of the “Legends of Dodger Baseball” class in April 2022, joining Steve Garvey, Don Newcombe and Fernando Valenzuela. Kirk Gibson, Manny Mota, Orel Hershiser, Dusty Baker and Ron Cey have since been added.

When Wills passed away in September 2022, the Dodgers wore a jersey patch in his honor.

“He just loved the game of baseball, loved working and loved the relationship with players," Roberts said at the time. "We spent a lot of time together. He really showed me how to appreciate my craft and what it is to be a big leaguer. He just loved to teach, so I think a lot of where I get my excitement, my passion, my love for players, is from Maury.”

Recommended articles