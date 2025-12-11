Dodgers Pitcher Won't Play for Japan in World Baseball Classic: Report

Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki will not participate for Team Japan in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

The decision, reported by Japanese outlet Chunichi, comes after Sasaki's up-and-down rookie season in Major League Baseball.

Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday that Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman met with Team Japan manager Hirokazu Ibata at the Signia by Hilton Orlando at the Winter Meetings.

Friedman told Harris "we're still working through" the decisions around Sasaki and Yamamoto. Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani already confirmed he would participate for Team Japan.

Sasaki, 24, was the closest thing the Dodgers had to a closer in the postseason. He made nine relief appearances in October and was charged with only one run in 10.2 innings.

The breakout came six months after the Dodgers hoped Sasaki would take MLB by storm as a starting pitcher. He started the Dodgers' second game of the regular season on March 19, and walked five batters in three innings against the Chicago Cubs at the Tokyo Dome.

When Sasaki was placed on the injured list in May with a shoulder ailment, he was 1-1 with a 4.72 ERA in eight starts, having averaged fewer than five innings per start. He wasn't cleared to return until September.

Although Sasaki looked strong down the stretch as a reliever, his history of shoulder injuries and shaky performance as a starter linger as causes for concern going into 2026. He's expected to rejoin the Dodgers' starting rotation next season despite his success pitching out of the bullpen.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will participate in the WBC according to the same report, setting him up to play a prominent role for Japan as they look to defend their 2023 championship in the international tournament.

Yamamoto went 12-8 with a 2.49 ERA in 30 starts in the regular season, his second with the Dodgers since signing a 12-year, $325 million contract in December 2023. Yamamoto made his first National League All-Star team in July and finished third in NL Cy Young Award voting.

That was a mere prelude to one of the most celebrated performances in World Series history. Yamamoto started games 2 and 6 of the series against the Toronto Blue Jays — both Dodger victories. He allowed one run over a combined 15 innings.

Despite throwing six innings in Game 6 on Oct. 31, Yamamoto pitched 2.2 scoreless innings in relief the next day at Rogers Centre. He became the winning pitcher for the third time in the series when Will Smith hit a home run to win the game — and the championship — in the top of the 11th inning.

Yamamoto was named MVP of the World Series for his heroics, and was an obvious choice to pitch for Team Japan if he had the Dodgers' blessing.

Sasaki, who participated in the 2023 WBC, will apparently have to wait a few years to wear his nation's uniform.

