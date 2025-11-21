Dodgers Predicted to Land Former All-Star Closer in Free Agency

Devin Williams had a deceptively poor year in New York with the Yankees in 2025.

The reliever was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers to essentially be the team's closer. His ERA ballooned to 4.79, and ultimately Williams was not the dominant force he was in the NL Central.

While the optics may tell one story, the underlying analytics say something else. Williams still struck out 90 batters in only 62.0 innings pitched. Despite the uncharacteristically high ERA, Williams still ranked above the 94th percentile in offspeed run value, strikeout percentage, whiff percentage, chase percentage, xBA, and extension.

Devin Williams ➡️ ???

Eugenio Suárez ➡️ ???#MLBNHotStove predicts landing spots for the 2x All Stars. pic.twitter.com/wDFjmwQaNN — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 20, 2025

MLB Network's Harold Reynolds was discussing where the best fit for Williams would be with host Matt Vasgersian. Reynolds came to the conclusion that Williams would be best suited heading out to the West Coast.

More news: Dodgers Predicted to Poach All-Star From NL West Rival in Blockbuster Move

"LA is not New York. Totally different. Little bit more laid back fan base. I think it would be a perfect fit for [Williams," he said.

Last offseason, multiple reports suggested that the Dodgers were very close to acquiring Williams before the Yankees swooped in at the very last minute. There's a world where Los Angeles could ink the Missouri native to a shorter-term deal where both the player and ballclub maintain flexibility.

More news: Dodgers' Mookie Betts Has Hilarious Message on Shohei Ohtani Winning MVP

Williams still profiles as an elite reliever. The Dodgers sorely could use an accomplished high-leverage arm, and particularly one from the right side. It's still unknown as to whether Brusdar Graterol and Evan Phillips will be back healthy. Blake Treinen is coming off a dreadful season, Kirby Yates could be headed for retirement, and Michael Kopech could be with another organization given his ambiguous status.

While Edwin Diaz is the headliner reliever, there's still plenty of depth and talent beyond Diaz and Williams. Some of the names the Dodgers could turn to also include Pete Fairbanks, Kenley Jansen, Ryan Helsley, Emilio Pagan, Robert Suarez, and Luke Weaver.

Should the Dodgers get a deal done with Williams, there's a real case to be made that he would enter the year as the team's closer. Tanner Scott's struggles in 2025 indicates that he could be better served as a set-up man. Williams has the experience closing, and will be in a position to gobble up plenty of saves.

Latest Dodgers News

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.