Dodgers Predicted to Poach All-Star From NL West Rival in Blockbuster Move

While it was deemed to be a strength heading into the 2025 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen was far from that throughout the year.

Injuries to Evan Phillips, Brusdar Graterol, Michael Kopech, and trade deadline acquisition Brock Stewart crushed the team's depth from the right side. To make matters worse, Kirby Yates, Blake Treinen, and Tanner Scott were all woefully inconsistent.

Heading into 2026, there's a real need to better balance the lefty-heavy 'pen with some right-handed high-leverage arms. There's no shortage of options considering the likes of Kenley Jansen, Pete Fairbanks, Edwin Diaz, Devin Williams, Ryan Helsley, Raisel Iglesias, Emilio Pagan, and Robert Suarez are all free agents.

More news: Dodgers Predicted to Land Kyle Tucker by Multiple Insiders

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report has Suarez ranked as his No. 23 overall free agent in the 2026 class. Though the Padres surely won't want to see this scenario unfold, Kelly has Suarez inking a two-year deal worth $26 million (with a $14 million club option in 2028) to play for the rival Dodgers.

"Robert Suarez didn't reach the majors until his age-31 season in 2022, but he's now been an All-Star in back-to-back years, including leading the National League with 40 saves this past year. Considering president of baseball operations A.J. Preller acquired Mason Miller at the trade deadline and the Padres bullpen will return Adrián Morejón and Jason Adam (although he's coming back from a ruptured left quad and may not be ready for Opening Day), San Diego will probably let Suarez walk in free agency.

"That's fine, there will be other contending teams happy to have him join their bullpen. The two-time defending World Series champion Dodgers, much to the chagrin of Padres fans, make quite a bit of sense for Suarez. As do the AL champion Blue Jays and the Braves, among others."

More news: Dodgers Could Be Active With Multiple Trades This Offseason, Says Insider

Suarez has an elite fastball. He's also registered 76 saves over the last two years. However, there's also some downside.

He's going to be 35 years of age at the start of next season. When looking under the hood at his advanced analytics, Suarez allowed a lot of hard contact this past year — registering in the 31st percentile in hard-hit percentage, 36th percentile in barrel percentage, 16th percentile in average exit velocity, and 39th percentile in whiff percentage.

There's no doubt a team will pony up some cash to bring him into the fold. The fastball plays in the postseason and Suarez is a proven commodity.

Having said that, given his profile, the Dodgers likely will look elsewhere for help.

Latest Dodgers News

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.