Dodgers Predicted to Sign Kyle Tucker to $427 Million Blockbuster Deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers need outfield help if they want to secure a three-peat, which could include signing free agent Kyle Tucker.

Teoscar Hernandez had another solid hitting season for the most part, and he stepped it up in the playoffs, but his poor fielding was exposed all year long, especially during the postseason.

Andy Pages, who was the starting center fielder, was streaky at the plate and went completely cold during the postseason stretch.

Finally, Michael Conforto, who signed a big-money, one-year deal last year, was one of the worst hitters on the team, and his outfield coverage was limited due to his lack of mobility.

Pages is still cost-controlled, and his defense was good enough to remain on the team despite his cold streaks. Hernandez still has more time and money left on his deal, but Conforto likely will not receive an offer from the Dodgers, and the remaining outfield options are either prospects in the minors or utility men who can cover the positions.

Enrique Hernandez and Miguel Rojas are both free agents but are likely to re-sign. Hernandez is a reliable outfielder and a decent hitter, while Rojas lacks the agility for outfield play but can step in when needed. Neither would be everyday players in the regular season.

Tommy Edman and Hyeseong Kim are other options for the Dodgers, but for a long, grueling season, they probably want a third everyday player.

The best outfielder available in free agency is Tucker, who is a multiple-time All-Star and has won a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report predicts the Dodgers will outcompete other teams in the race for Tucker's signature, signing him to a 12-year, $427 million deal.

Tucker's salary will exceed $35 million annually, a significant amount that will pay him until he turns 40.

The Dodgers already have several contracts with large guarantees for the long term, but they are in a win-now window that could cause their salary cap to become a problem in a few years.

The front office has been insistent that they do not want to mortgage their future for present-day success, opting for a continued contention window.

However, their need for outfield help might outweigh their patient approach, at least when it comes to Tucker, who is a well-rounded player that should age well if he stays healthy.

