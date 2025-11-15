Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Makes Insane Professional Sports History

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani won the fourth Most Valuable Player award of his career Thursday night.

Ohtani earned his second consecutive NL MVP honors as a member of the Dodgers to go along with two World Series titles.

Ohtani and Barry Bonds are now the only players in MLB history to have won more than three MVPs. However, Bonds has seven MVP awards on his baseball resume.

In eight seasons in MLB, Ohtani has won Rookie of the Year, won four MVPs, and won two championships. No one else in MLB/NBA/NFL/NHL history has achieved all of that in his first eight seasons, according to OptaSTATS — only Ohtani.

In 8 seasons in MLB, Shohei Ohtani has:



won Rookie of the Year

won 4 MVPs

won 2 championships



No one else in MLB/NBA/NFL/NHL history has done all of that in his first 8 seasons. pic.twitter.com/42GcQcboxg — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) November 14, 2025

Ohtani's 2025 season was perhaps his best ever since he not only put up remarkable individual statistics, but paired his two-way greatness with a World Series title. Ohtani won MVP honors as a two-way player with the Los Angeles Angels in 2023, but did not make a postseason appearance until his first season with the Dodgers.

In 2025, Ohtani, the hitter, finished the regular season with 55 home runs, 102 RBIs, 20 stolen bases, 146 runs scored and an OPS of 1.014.

Ohtani, the pitcher, made 14 starts, producing a 2.87 ERA with 62 strikeouts across 47 innings in 2025.

In 2024, Ohtani served as the Dodgers' exclusive designated hitter as a recovered from a torn UCL, which he underwent surgery for in September 2023. This is why the 2025 campaign was perhaps Ohtani's most impressive as he displayed his two-way talent all the way to the Fall Classic.

“I never … start off a season aiming to get the MVP,” Ohtani said through an interpreter. “A lot of it, obviously everything, has to do with your teammates and you want to play good baseball. At the end of the day, we want to be playing in the World Series. I think the MVP just comes along with how you’re playing during the season. Obviously, if I’m playing well as an individual that means I’m helping my team win. So in that sense, hopefully I can win a couple more MVPs. But at the end of the day it’s all about winning games.”

Winning seems to be all Ohtani has been doing since inking a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers ahead of the 2024 season.

All eyes will be on the Dodgers as they look to three-peat in 2026.

Latest Dodgers News

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.