Dodgers Star Learns New Skill Immediately After World Series

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts has already been putting in work over the offseason, although it isn't baseball-related. Instead, he is exploring his creative side and trying to master the art of music.

In a new video posted on social media, Betts has shown off his guitar skills, which he has been working on.

His playing sounds quite good for a full-time baseball player coming off a grueling World Series victory.

Betts has now completed two consecutive deep playoff runs into October, though he is still discovering new ways to challenge himself both on and off the field.

Last offseason, Betts focused on his fielding and dedicated himself to becoming a good shortstop. He made a few appearances at the position in the 2024 season, but he struggled.

This season, after months of work to get the hang of playing the infield, Betts stepped in and put together a Gold Glove-worthy season that led to a nomination for the award.

Even more importantly, he got the final outs of the World Series on a double play that stopped the Blue Jays from tying the game.

“As he was pitching the ball, I was talking to myself," Betts said on FOX. "'Be nasty, just move, just make a play — just be nasty, be nasty, be nasty.' … The ball found me and I just kind of played it. I don’t know what happened. All the work, all the work in the backfields, it all came to fruition this season.”

He fell short of winning a Gold Glove and capping off his impressive defensive year, but he still feels proud of the effort he put forth and the results he achieved all year long.

"I know I could do it. I believed in myself. I always have belief in myself," Betts said. "But I genuinely don’t care (about the award).

"It was a goal to be the best I could be. If it came with a Gold Glove, cool. If it didn’t come with a Gold Glove, cool. I can go to bed at night knowing that I did everything I could. That’s all I care about."

If Betts puts in anywhere near the effort he put into working as a shortstop to playing the guitar, he could end up with a new career path once his playing days are over.

