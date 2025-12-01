Dodgers Trade Proposal Has LA Gut Farm System for Marlins' Sandy Alcantara

Garret Kerman of Yahoo Sports believes that a deal between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins could make sense for both teams.

In his proposed package, the Dodgers would receive veteran pitcher Sandy Alcantara in exchange for a prospects-heavy haul featuring three of the team's top-five prospects (Zyhir Hope, Eduardo Quintero, Mike Sirota) and promising infielder Alex Freeland.

The writer would be right in believing that the Marlins would handsomely benefit from such a haul.

As for the Dodgers, there's zero sense nor benefit in executing this specific deal.

Alcantara would be under team control for the next two seasons. There's no denying his pure stuff nor pedigree, and he'd fit right in with the talent on the roster.

Having said that, the Dodgers are operating from a place of strength pertaining to their rotation, Alcantara at best would be the team's fifth-best starter. From that vantage point, why would the Dodgers trade three of their top-five prospects for a No. 5 starter in their rotation?

Alcantara also is coming off a serious elbow injury having underwent Tommy John surgery in 2023. After sitting out all of 2024, he only made his way back in 2025. Alcantara is no sure thing to stay healthy and fortify the back of a rotation that already features Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Shohei Ohtani, Emmet Sheehan, and Roki Sasaki (not to mention Justin Wrobleski, Gavin Stone, and River Ryan also available as starter options).

Hope and Quintero have sky-high upsides. Hope is a very good athlete with real thump from the left side. He profiles as a corner outfielder. Quintero may be the most well-rounded outfielder in a system loaded with them. All of his advanced metrics from this past year were excellent.

Sirota is a very good athlete with the profile of an above-average centerfielder. Freeland saw some time in the big leagues this past year, and having been one of the team's better prospects over the last few years, he may finally get his chance to make the big club out of spring training in 2026.

If the Dodgers do decide to part with prospects of this magnitude, it'll likely be for an outfielder — or at the very least a younger, controllable asset ready to be an impact player for a team in search of its third-straight World Series title.

