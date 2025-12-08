Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Shares Personal Announcement During Offseason

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow announced that he is now married, marking a milestone in his career.

Glasnow is coming off a strong season where he played a key role in the Dodgers' starting rotation during their World Series run. The Dodgers had a weak bullpen through October, but their starting pitching was excellent and lasted long innings.

Yoshinbou Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Shohei Ohtani, and Glasnow all helped cover the lack of reliable relievers, allowing the offense to skate by amid inconsistencies.

Since joining the Dodgers, Glasnow has posted a 3.37 ERA, a 13–9 record, and 274 strikeouts across 224.1 innings, bringing quality stuff to the staff. He is capable of being a top-of-the-rotation arm, though due to the Dodgers' ridiculous depth, he ends up being a middle-of-the-rotation pitcher.

After a period of heavy use, Glasnow is taking some well-earned time off. In a social media post, his newlywed wife, Meghan Murphy, shared three photos from their wedding.

The Instagram posted was simply captioned “♾️."

Back in May, Glasnow recounted how he met his now wife and what led to him asking her out back in 2021 when he was on the Tampa Bay Rays.

“I saw a girl who was kind of cute, so I had our team photographer zoom in on her — this just sounds very weird — but she was wholesome, with a girl-next-door look,” Glasnow told the Los Angeles Times.

“So I wrote my phone number on a ball, threw it to her and told her to text me. She came to the next game, threw me a ball with her number and told me to text her.

“I didn’t think anything would come of it, but then I met her, and she was awesome. She has a really good personality, loves to travel and is really fun, so it’s super easy. That was the first time I’ve ever thrown a ball to someone [with my phone number on it], too. And I still don’t think she believes me.”

Four years later, the couple are now married and enjoying Glasnow's time off before he gets back to pitching in the spring.

