Dodgers Could Trade All-Star Pitcher in Blockbuster Move, Says Anonymous Exec

The Los Angeles Dodgers just won the World Series on the back of their rotation's phenomenal performances throughout the postseason, but an MLB executive believes they could break up their core of starters in a blockbuster trade this offseason.

The Dodgers have six more than capable starters on their roster, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Shohei Ohtani, Emmet Sheehan and Tyler Glasnow all coming off fantastic seasons.

Despite that, though, the executive believes the Dodgers could move to relocate Glasnow in the winter to address some of the roster's faults.

"Sleeper name: Tyler Glasnow," one of ESPN's voters said. "Feels like the Dodgers can go to Ohtani, Yamamoto, [Blake] Snell, Sasaki, [Emmet] Sheehan and others and use Glasnow on the trade market to cover up holes."

While the Dodgers did win the World Series, they struggled in a few areas throughout the season.

One such area is in left field, where Michael Conforto spent most of his time in 2025. Conforto is unlikely to be re-signed following his career-low year, leaving the Dodgers without any options in left. Alex Call and Kiké Hernandez split time there during the postseason, but likely aren't long-term solutions for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers also struggled in the bullpen towards the end of the season and into the postseason. Glasnow shifted to the bullpen during the postseason, making three appearances in relief over the course of the playoffs.

He wasn't the only player to do so, either. Sasaki and Yamamoto also came into games in relief in the postseason.

The Dodgers' bullpen is a much larger issue heading into 2026, as their gamble on bringing in relievers ahead of 2025 didn't go well. They still have plenty of upside among their relievers, with Alex Vesia, Anthony Banda and Jack Dreyer all doing their part, but still need to find a consistent closer following Tanner Scott's disastrous year on the mound.

Glasnow is a huge name and would definitely catch some eyes on the rumor mill, and should the Dodgers trade the starter they'd get a huge return.

