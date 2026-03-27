Kyle Tucker Makes Light of Needing to 'Clean Up' One Aspect

Kyle Tucker started in 14 games during Spring Training but Thursday night represented his official Los Angeles Dodgers debut after signing a record-setting four-year, $240 million contract.

As expected, Tucker hit second in the lineup, as the Dodgers look to capitalize on his ability to reach base and speed. Tucker went 1-for-4 with an RBI double and walk in the Dodgers' comeback win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

After hitting the double, Tucker attempted the Dodgers' celebration--Freddie Freeman's dance--from second base. According to Maddie Lee of the Los Angeles Times, Tucker is aware of some needed improvement there.

“I’ve got to maybe clean up the celebration thing a little bit more, but we'll have plenty of time to work on that. So hopefully I can have another chance at it tomorrow.”

Tucker's comments come days after the SportsNet LA broadcast captured Miguel Rojas attempting to show him how to properly do the Dodgers' "hip lock" celebration from the dugout during Monday's game.

Tucker's initial attempt after his single drew the reaction from Rojas, and the four-time All-Star then gave it a second effort with his arms extended further out.

The Dodgers' hip move has been in place for singles since the 2024 season and is a play on one of their daily workout drills. Freeman's dance became a celebration after he was caught swaying his hips with arms stretched out high above his during Usher's performance at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala in 2023.

Kyle Tucker fitting in

Although Tucker may feel like he's a work in progress in terms of celebrations, his transition to the Dodgers has otherwise been seamless.

Tucker was dogged by speculative questions over potential fit in Los Angeles because of a perception the 29-year-old has a laissez faire approach to playing and doesn't enjoy being in the spotlight.

"I mean, I don't read into it a whole lot. I know what I try to do out on the field and what I bring to the clubhouse. I try and do my best out there regardless of how I feel or what the situation is. I'm going to try and go out there and win games," Tucker said during his introductory press conference with the Dodgers.

"If you're struggling throughout the season, but you're able to move guys over, or hit a ground ball to second to get a guy in from third, draw walks and make pitchers work, or make a play on defense, little things like that can add up to a lot of wins throughout the season. Some of the stuff might not show up on the scorecard, but guys in the clubhouse and front office will notice little things like that.

"I just try and block out noise and anything like that. I'm fired up. I've been playing in the playoffs for a while now. There's nothing that really beats that and the excitement that comes with that, so I'm excited to continue that out here."

Manager Dave Roberts and several teammates remarked throughout Spring Training that Tucker was meshing well with the group and there hadn't been anything to support the negative reputation that been attached to him.