Dodgers Lineup vs Astros: Shohei Ohtani and Hyeseong Kim Out

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to win another series as they take on the Houston Astros on Tuesday at Daikin Park.

The Dodgers won Monday's series opener, 8-3, as their offense finally broke out for seven runs across the game's first three innings.

LA will look to keep the offense going on Tuesday night with their best pitcher on the mound but out of the lineup.

Dodgers vs Astros Pitching Matchup on Tuesday

Right-handed pitcher Shohei Ohtani is taking the mound for the Dodgers in his sixth start of the season.

Ohtani has completed six innings in all five of his starts, allowing just two earned runs for a 0.60 ERA.

Ohtani has struck out 34 batters while walking nine, with opponents hitting just .160 against him.

Shohei Ohtani has made five pitching starts this season:



6 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 9 K vs. Marlins (didn't hit)

6 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 7 K vs. Giants

6 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 10 K vs. Mets (didn't hit)

6 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 2 K vs. Blue Jays

6 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 6 K vs. Guardians



He has a 0.60 ERA. pic.twitter.com/WJnXmi0lTY — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 29, 2026

The two-way star won his first major pitching award this week as he was named the National League Pitcher of the Month for March/April. He'll look to carry that success into May in Houston.

Opposite Ohtani will be Astros right-hander Peter Lambert, who's making his fourth start of the season.

Lambert has gone 1-2 with a 3.52 ERA across 15.1 innings this season, striking out 19 while walking seven. He's coming off his shortest start of the season last week against the Baltimore Orioles, where he allowed two runs over 4.1 innings of work.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Dalton Rushing, DH Freddie Freeman, 1B Will Smith, C Kyle Tucker, RF Teoscar Hernández, LF Max Muncy, 3B Andy Pages, CF Alex Freeland, 2B Miguel Rojas, SS

Ohtani was initially expected to be in the lineup on Tuesday. Then, during Monday's game, manager Dave Roberts decided he would have Ohtani only pitch.

"Just kind of seeing how things are going," Roberts said. "I just felt that, in my mind, just kind of seeing how it’s playing out, I think it’s best for everyone."

So, instead of Ohtani, Rushing is getting the start as the designated hitter while leading off.

Additionally, Rojas is getting the start at shortstop, with Hyeseong Kim out of the lineup.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Astros on Tuesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Houston Astros on Tuesday, May 5 is 5:10 p.m. PT/8:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB App.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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