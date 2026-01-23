Kyle Tucker's Contract: Signing Bonus, Dodgers' Deferred Salary and More Details

The Los Angeles Dodgers made their signing of Kyle Tucker official on Wednesday, confirming his arrival on a four-year contract worth $240 million.

The introductory press conference at Dodger Stadium included Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes and manager Dave Roberts seated with Tucker on the dais inside the interview room.

“Throughout the offseason we talked a lot about how high the talent bar was of this current club, and how there would only be a few available players that we felt would be real needle movers when it comes to bringing another championship to Los Angeles,” Gomes said.

“Kyle Tucker is at the very top of that group and one of the most complete players in all of baseball. He’s a proven All-Star, a Gold Glove defender, a Silver Slugger, and can impact the game in every phase. He brings power, discipline, athleticism and consistency. All qualities we feel strongly help contribute to winning championships.”

Tucker is going to wear a new jersey number with the Dodgers, 23, in an ode to his former Houston Astros teammate and close friend Michael Brantley. Roberts is continuing to wear No. 30 in tribute to his mentor and Dodgers legend, Maury Wills.

Kyle Tucker Dodgers contract

Signing bonus

Tucker's deal included a $64 million signing bonus, of which $54 million is due by Feb. 15, per Beth Harris and Ronald Blum of the Associated Press. Tucker then will receive the remaining $10 million on Feb. 1, 2027.

Salary breakdown

In terms of salary paid during the season, Tucker technically is only going to earn $1 million. That further put his contract in the spotlight of critics, particularly with Shohei Ohtani drawing a $2 million salary over the course of his 10-year deal.

Tucker's salary will otherwise hover around the average annual value.

2026: $1 million

2027: $55 million

2028: $60 million (player option)

2029: $60 million (player option)

Deferred money

Tucker's contract includes a total of $30 million in deferred salary. Broken down, it's $10 million deferred each season from 2027-29.

Tucker is going to receive the deferred money via $1 million installments every Dec. 1 from 2036-45.

AAV and CBT value

On the surface, the average annual value (AAV) of Tucker's contract is $60 million. However, the deferrals bring that number down to $57,195,945 for MLB's calculations and the competitive balance tax (CBT) number against the Dodgers' payroll.

