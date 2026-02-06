Los Angeles Dodgers Minor League Coaches for 2026 Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced the coaching staffs for their seven Minor League affiliates, which includes the Single-A Ontario Tower Buzzers playing their inaugural season in 2026.

Overall, six of the Dodgers' Minor League coaching staffs are being led by returning managers. The newcomer is Fumi Ishibashi taking over as manager for the Arizona Complex League Dodgers.

Elsewhere in the Dodgers farm system, managers are Scott Hennessey (Oklahoma City), Eric Wedge (Tulsa), Jair Fernandez (Great Lakes), John Shoemaker (Ontario), and Leury Bonilla and Sergio Mendez (Dominican Summer League Dodgers teams).

Dodgers coaches for Minor League teams

Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets

Hennessey is entering his second season as manager of the Comets. His staff consists of hitting coach Dylan Nasiatka, pitching coaches Ryan Dennick and David Anderson, bench coach Joe Thon, outfield/assistant hitting coach David Dahl, development associate Tyler Hollow and coach/bullpen catcher KJ Hallgren.

Comets hats are placed on tables during a minor league baseball game between the Oklahoma City Comets and the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, on Thursday, July 10, 2025. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Manager: Scott Hennessey

Bench coach: Joe Thon

Hitting coach/assistant hitting coordinator: Dylan Nasiatka

Outfield/assistant hitting coach: David Dahl

Pitching coach: David Anderson

Pitching coach: Ryan Dennick

Coach/bullpen catcher: KJ Hallgren

Development associate: Tyler Hollow

Performance coach: Paul Fournier

Performance coach: Ethan Quarles

Head athletic trainer: Griffin Boyte

Athletic trainer: Josh DiLoreto

Double-A Tulsa Drillers

Wedge is entering his second year as Drillers manager since replacing Hennessey prior to the start of last season.

Returning alongside Wedge on the Drillers staff are pitching coach Durin O’Linger, hitting coach Blake Gailen, head athletic trainer Ikuo “Ike” Kato and athletic trainer Dylan Correa.

New coaches with Tulsa are pitching coach Ramon Troncoso, bench coach Johan Garcia, outfield/base running coach Braelin Hence, coach/bullpen catcher Juan Zabala, performance coach Jake Taylor and development associate Tyler DeJong.

Manager: Eric Wedge

Bench coach: Johan Garcia

Hitting coach: Blake Gailen

Outfield/baserunning coach: Braelin Hence

Pitching coach: Durin O’Linger

Pitching coach: Ramon Troncoso

Coach/bullpen catcher: Juan Zabala

Development associate: Tyler DeJong

Performance coach: Jake Taylor

Head athletic trainer: Ikuo Kato

Athletic trainer: Dylan Co

High-A Great Lakes Loons

Fernandez is entering his third season as manager of the Loons, and hitting coach Kevin LaChance and head athletic trainer Akinori Maeda also return.

The Loons coaching staff otherwise is ushering in plenty of change.

Marco Hernandez is the Loons’ new bench coach this year. Hernandez was bullpen catcher last year for the Single-A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, which no longer is an affiliate of the Dodgers.

Brandon Bailey takes over as pitching coach to fill the void created with Troncoso joining the Drillers. Bailey spent the 2025 season as the pitching coach for the Quakes.

Richard De Los Santos is a Loons pitching coach as well, a position he previously held from 2022-24. De Los Santos spent last season as a pitching coach for the ACL Dodgers.

Michael Hermosillo is the new outfield/baserunning coach for Great Lakes this season.

Completing the Loons staff are Jose Capellan (coach/bullpen coach), Kupono Decker (development associate), Walter Lindo (performance coach) and Alfredo Casillas (athletic trainer).

Manager: Jair Fernandez

Bench coach: Marco Hernandez

Hitting coach: Kevin LaChance

Outfield/baserunning coach: Michael Hermosillo

Pitching coach: Brandon Bailey

Pitching coach: Richard De Los Santos

Coach/bullpen catcher: Jose Capellan

Development associate: Kupono Decker

Performance coach: Walter Lindo

Head athletic trainer: Akinori Maeda

Athletic trainer: Alfredo Casillas

Single-A Ontario Tower Buzzers

Although the Buzzers are new for the 2026 season, they're led by a veteran presence in Shoemaker. He originally joined the organization upon getting picked in the 1977 MLB Draft.

Shoemaker's playing career only lasted until 1980, at which point he became a Minor League manager.

In 2015, Shoemaker was named “Captain” of the Dodgers’ player development system, and has worn a “C” on his jersey since that time. In 2023, Shoemaker was the recipient of the second annual Tommy Lasorda I Bleed Dodger Blue Award.

Shoemaker's coaching staff includes bench coach Dunior Zerpa, hitting coach Johermyn Chavez, outfield/baserunning coach Jeremy Gaines, pitching coach Sean Coyne, pitching coach Luis Vasquez, coach/bullpen catcher Ezra Lacina, development associate Michael Charters, performance coach Jose Gutierrez, head athletic trainer Zoe Tammen and athletic trainer Nate Gilmore.

Manager: John Shoemaker

Bench coach: Dunior Zerpa

Hitting coach: Johermyn Chavez

Outfield/baserunning coach: Jeremy Gaines

Pitching coach: Sean Coyne

Pitching coach: Luis Vasquez

Coach/bullpen catcher: Ezra Lacina

Development associate: Michael Charters

Performance coach: Jose Gutierrez

Head athletic trainer: Zoe Tammen

Athletic trainer: Nate Gilmore

Arizona Complex League Dodgers

Ishibashi takes over for Juan Apodaca, who was manager of the ACL Dodgers from 2024-25. Apodaca guided the team to an ACL championship in his first season.

While it is a new position for Ishibashi, he's been with the organization since 2008. Ishibashi began coaching full-time in 2011 with the AZL Dodgers and served as bullpen catcher for the Dodgers from May 2012 through the 2013 season.

Ishibashi has prior managerial experience as he guided the Domican Summer League 2 team in 2019, going 35-34 and finishing in third place.

Manager: Fumi Ishibashi

Bench coach: Cordell Hipolito

Hitting coach: Zach Reks

Hitting coach: Juan Diaz

Infield coach: Audy Ciriaco

Outfield/baserunning coach: Danny Dorn

Pitching coach: Andres Urbina

Pitching coach: Eduardo Dominguez

Coach/bullpen catcher: Umar Male

Coach/bullpen catcher: Anthony Mulrine

Development associate: Max DeLorme

Development associate: Ben Kim

Performance coordinator: Goldy Simmons

Performance coach: Gage Crosgrove

Athletic trainer: Quinn McDonald

Dominican Summer League Dodgers (two teams)

Mendez is entering his second season manager for one of the DSL Dodgers teams. That tenure started after spending the last seven seasons as a DSL coach. Mendez is in the midst of his fourth managerial stint, having previously held that role the DSL Washington Nationals (2005-07), DSL Diamondbacks (2013) and DSL Dodgers (2016).

Leury Bonilla is now in his third season as manager of a DSL Dodgers team.

Manager: Leury Bonilla

Manager: Sergio Mendez

Hitting coach: Victor Sosa

Hitting coach: Andre Ruche

Hitting coach: Audy Ciriaco

Assistant coach: Jaffe Garcia

Bench coach: Jeremy Gaines

Bench coach: Wladimir Chalo

Infield coach: Ryan Whithorn

Assistant infield coach: Yerdel Vargas

Campo Las Palmas advisor: Antonio Bautista

Pitching coach: Raidel Chacon

Pitching coach: Roberto Giron

Pitching coach: Jesus Canizales

Pitching coach: Hector Rodriguez

Assistant pitching coach: Jose Rodulfo

Latin America medical coordinator: Jorge Gonzalez

Athletic trainer: Nathanael Gilmore

Physiotherapist: Walter LaChapel

Performance coach: Rafa Sepulveda

Performance coach: Rafael Figuera

Performance coach: George Drullard

Assistant performance coach: Andy Espinosa

Nutrition coordinator: Julissa Gomez

Development associate: Jose Ledesma

Development associate: Jackson Roah