Los Angeles Dodgers Minor League Coaches for 2026 Season
In this story:
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced the coaching staffs for their seven Minor League affiliates, which includes the Single-A Ontario Tower Buzzers playing their inaugural season in 2026.
Overall, six of the Dodgers' Minor League coaching staffs are being led by returning managers. The newcomer is Fumi Ishibashi taking over as manager for the Arizona Complex League Dodgers.
Elsewhere in the Dodgers farm system, managers are Scott Hennessey (Oklahoma City), Eric Wedge (Tulsa), Jair Fernandez (Great Lakes), John Shoemaker (Ontario), and Leury Bonilla and Sergio Mendez (Dominican Summer League Dodgers teams).
Dodgers coaches for Minor League teams
Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets
Hennessey is entering his second season as manager of the Comets. His staff consists of hitting coach Dylan Nasiatka, pitching coaches Ryan Dennick and David Anderson, bench coach Joe Thon, outfield/assistant hitting coach David Dahl, development associate Tyler Hollow and coach/bullpen catcher KJ Hallgren.
Manager: Scott Hennessey
Bench coach: Joe Thon
Hitting coach/assistant hitting coordinator: Dylan Nasiatka
Outfield/assistant hitting coach: David Dahl
Pitching coach: David Anderson
Pitching coach: Ryan Dennick
Coach/bullpen catcher: KJ Hallgren
Development associate: Tyler Hollow
Performance coach: Paul Fournier
Performance coach: Ethan Quarles
Head athletic trainer: Griffin Boyte
Athletic trainer: Josh DiLoreto
Double-A Tulsa Drillers
Wedge is entering his second year as Drillers manager since replacing Hennessey prior to the start of last season.
Returning alongside Wedge on the Drillers staff are pitching coach Durin O’Linger, hitting coach Blake Gailen, head athletic trainer Ikuo “Ike” Kato and athletic trainer Dylan Correa.
New coaches with Tulsa are pitching coach Ramon Troncoso, bench coach Johan Garcia, outfield/base running coach Braelin Hence, coach/bullpen catcher Juan Zabala, performance coach Jake Taylor and development associate Tyler DeJong.
Manager: Eric Wedge
Bench coach: Johan Garcia
Hitting coach: Blake Gailen
Outfield/baserunning coach: Braelin Hence
Pitching coach: Durin O’Linger
Pitching coach: Ramon Troncoso
Coach/bullpen catcher: Juan Zabala
Development associate: Tyler DeJong
Performance coach: Jake Taylor
Head athletic trainer: Ikuo Kato
Athletic trainer: Dylan Co
High-A Great Lakes Loons
Fernandez is entering his third season as manager of the Loons, and hitting coach Kevin LaChance and head athletic trainer Akinori Maeda also return.
The Loons coaching staff otherwise is ushering in plenty of change.
Marco Hernandez is the Loons’ new bench coach this year. Hernandez was bullpen catcher last year for the Single-A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, which no longer is an affiliate of the Dodgers.
Brandon Bailey takes over as pitching coach to fill the void created with Troncoso joining the Drillers. Bailey spent the 2025 season as the pitching coach for the Quakes.
Richard De Los Santos is a Loons pitching coach as well, a position he previously held from 2022-24. De Los Santos spent last season as a pitching coach for the ACL Dodgers.
Michael Hermosillo is the new outfield/baserunning coach for Great Lakes this season.
Completing the Loons staff are Jose Capellan (coach/bullpen coach), Kupono Decker (development associate), Walter Lindo (performance coach) and Alfredo Casillas (athletic trainer).
Manager: Jair Fernandez
Bench coach: Marco Hernandez
Hitting coach: Kevin LaChance
Outfield/baserunning coach: Michael Hermosillo
Pitching coach: Brandon Bailey
Pitching coach: Richard De Los Santos
Coach/bullpen catcher: Jose Capellan
Development associate: Kupono Decker
Performance coach: Walter Lindo
Head athletic trainer: Akinori Maeda
Athletic trainer: Alfredo Casillas
Single-A Ontario Tower Buzzers
Although the Buzzers are new for the 2026 season, they're led by a veteran presence in Shoemaker. He originally joined the organization upon getting picked in the 1977 MLB Draft.
Shoemaker's playing career only lasted until 1980, at which point he became a Minor League manager.
In 2015, Shoemaker was named “Captain” of the Dodgers’ player development system, and has worn a “C” on his jersey since that time. In 2023, Shoemaker was the recipient of the second annual Tommy Lasorda I Bleed Dodger Blue Award.
Shoemaker's coaching staff includes bench coach Dunior Zerpa, hitting coach Johermyn Chavez, outfield/baserunning coach Jeremy Gaines, pitching coach Sean Coyne, pitching coach Luis Vasquez, coach/bullpen catcher Ezra Lacina, development associate Michael Charters, performance coach Jose Gutierrez, head athletic trainer Zoe Tammen and athletic trainer Nate Gilmore.
Manager: John Shoemaker
Bench coach: Dunior Zerpa
Hitting coach: Johermyn Chavez
Outfield/baserunning coach: Jeremy Gaines
Pitching coach: Sean Coyne
Pitching coach: Luis Vasquez
Coach/bullpen catcher: Ezra Lacina
Development associate: Michael Charters
Performance coach: Jose Gutierrez
Head athletic trainer: Zoe Tammen
Athletic trainer: Nate Gilmore
Arizona Complex League Dodgers
Ishibashi takes over for Juan Apodaca, who was manager of the ACL Dodgers from 2024-25. Apodaca guided the team to an ACL championship in his first season.
While it is a new position for Ishibashi, he's been with the organization since 2008. Ishibashi began coaching full-time in 2011 with the AZL Dodgers and served as bullpen catcher for the Dodgers from May 2012 through the 2013 season.
Ishibashi has prior managerial experience as he guided the Domican Summer League 2 team in 2019, going 35-34 and finishing in third place.
Manager: Fumi Ishibashi
Bench coach: Cordell Hipolito
Hitting coach: Zach Reks
Hitting coach: Juan Diaz
Infield coach: Audy Ciriaco
Outfield/baserunning coach: Danny Dorn
Pitching coach: Andres Urbina
Pitching coach: Eduardo Dominguez
Coach/bullpen catcher: Umar Male
Coach/bullpen catcher: Anthony Mulrine
Development associate: Max DeLorme
Development associate: Ben Kim
Performance coordinator: Goldy Simmons
Performance coach: Gage Crosgrove
Athletic trainer: Quinn McDonald
Dominican Summer League Dodgers (two teams)
Mendez is entering his second season manager for one of the DSL Dodgers teams. That tenure started after spending the last seven seasons as a DSL coach. Mendez is in the midst of his fourth managerial stint, having previously held that role the DSL Washington Nationals (2005-07), DSL Diamondbacks (2013) and DSL Dodgers (2016).
Leury Bonilla is now in his third season as manager of a DSL Dodgers team.
Manager: Leury Bonilla
Manager: Sergio Mendez
Hitting coach: Victor Sosa
Hitting coach: Andre Ruche
Hitting coach: Audy Ciriaco
Assistant coach: Jaffe Garcia
Bench coach: Jeremy Gaines
Bench coach: Wladimir Chalo
Infield coach: Ryan Whithorn
Assistant infield coach: Yerdel Vargas
Campo Las Palmas advisor: Antonio Bautista
Pitching coach: Raidel Chacon
Pitching coach: Roberto Giron
Pitching coach: Jesus Canizales
Pitching coach: Hector Rodriguez
Assistant pitching coach: Jose Rodulfo
Latin America medical coordinator: Jorge Gonzalez
Athletic trainer: Nathanael Gilmore
Physiotherapist: Walter LaChapel
Performance coach: Rafa Sepulveda
Performance coach: Rafael Figuera
Performance coach: George Drullard
Assistant performance coach: Andy Espinosa
Nutrition coordinator: Julissa Gomez
Development associate: Jose Ledesma
Development associate: Jackson Roah
Matthew Moreno is a journalist from Whittier, Calif., who is the publisher of Dodgers On SI. Matthew has covered the Los Angeles Dodgers as a credentialed reporter since the 2014 season, which has included attending multiple World Series and All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium, among other experiences. Prior to joining Dodgers On SI, Matthew most recently was the Executive Editor of DodgerBlue.com and LakersNation.com.Follow matthew__moreno