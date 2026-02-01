After the Los Angeles Dodgers formally introduced Kyle Tucker during a press conference at Dodger Stadium, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman acknowledged he believed their roster was largely set.

“I think there’s still some things we’re kicking around, some conversations that have been ongoing for a little bit that we’re going to continue to look to enhance and build up depth," Friedman added. "So yeah, there’s some things, but I think in terms of more seismic changes, I think we’re pretty well set.”

Since his comments, the Dodgers reportedly signed Ryder Ryan to a Minor League contract . He is the older brother of River Ryan, a former heralded pitching prospect who made his MLB debut in 2024 and now is looking to return from Tommy Johnn surgery.

It's presumed Friedman's reference to ongoing talks was not in relation to the elder Ryan, but more likely Kiké Hernández and perhaps other possibilities. But true to form under Friedman, the Dodgers regularly look to amass organizational depth, especially on the pitching side.

Dodgers sign Cole Irvin

Under that mindset, the Dodgers have made another addition by signing Cole Irvin to a Minor League deal as well, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Irvin's agreement with the Dodgers includes a non-roster invite to big league camp in Spring Training.

Cole Irvin agrees to Dodgers deal. Minors deal with MLB camp invite for the LHP. @JustBB_Media 1st — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 1, 2026

Like Ryder Ryan, Irvin joins the Dodgers with prior MLB experience.

The southpaw attended Servite High School in Anaheim, Calif., and was originally drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 29th round of the 2012 MLB Draft. However, he chose to attended college and was later picked out of the University of Oregon by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 32nd round of the 2015 Draft.

Irvin again did not sign with a team and that amounted to getting selected the following year by the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth round.

Irvin made his MLB debut with the Phillies during the 2019 season. He also pitched for the team in 2020, and was traded to the then-Oakland Athletics in January 2021 in exchange for cash considerations.

That amounted to making a combined 62 appearances from the 2021-23 seasons before the A's traded Irvin to the Baltimore Orioles, along with Kyle Virbitsky, for Darell Hernaiz.

Irvin pitched in 25 games (16 starts) for the Orioles in 2024 but finished that season with the Minnesota Twins upon getting designated for assignment and claimed off waivers.

He became a Minor League free agent that offseason and proceeded to sign a $1 million contract with the Doosan Bears of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). Irvin was exclusively utilized as a starting pitcher by the Bears, going 8-12 with a 4.48 ERA and 1.53 WHIP across 28 outings.

Over his parts of six seasons at the Major League level, the 32-year-old is 28-40 with a 4.54 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 134 games (93 starts). Irvin appeared in a career-high 32 games, all starts, for the A's in 2021.

Why did Dodgers sign Cole Irvin?

Despite his general struggles at the MLB level and lone KBO season, Irvin provides value to the Dodgers in being an experienced pitcher who is capable of filling multiple roles.

Given that the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki will presumably need a minimum of five days of rest between starts, the Dodgers figure to find themselves in need of extra options at various points throughout the year.

Irvin figures to begin the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City but be among the candidates to get called up for spot starts. One potential hurdle, however, is Irvin does not have any Minor League options remaining.

Thus, if he is added to the Dodgers' active roster at any point and the team looks to make a change, Irvin would have to be designated for assignment and placed on waivers.

Recommended articles