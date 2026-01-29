Miguel Rojas Couldn't Clear Hurdle for World Baseball Classic: Report

Miguel Rojas joined a growing list of Los Angeles Dodgers who aren't going to be part of the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Rojas made the announcement through an Instagram story.

“Today is very sad,” Rojas wrote in Spanish. “A real pity to not be able to represent my country and put this flag on my chest. On this occasion, age wasn’t just a number.”

The caption was accompanied by a picture of Rojas with the Venezuelan flag draped across his back. Rojas, who will turn 37 years old, previously was with Team Venezuela for the 2023 World Baseball Classic but did not appear in a game.

Miguel Rojas not cleared for World Baseball Classic

According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Rojas is not going to be part of the 2026 international tournament because of insurance coverage issues related to his age.

Miguel Rojas said he won't participate in the upcoming WBC for Venezuela. The reason why, sources said (and as @DanielAlvarezEE said): insurance issues, stemming from a concern about the 37-year-old's age: https://t.co/M8KjUNYSHB — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) January 29, 2026

The result will amount to Rojas spending all of Spring Training with the Dodgers. He's already announced plans to retire after the 2026 season and then will transition into a front office role with the Dodgers.

An insurance issue prevented Clayton Kershaw from being part of the 2023 WBC, though that was related to his injury history.

According to multiple reports, Houston Astros teammates Jose Altuve (Team Venezuela) and Carlos Correa (Team Puerto Rico) also aren't going to play in this year's World Baseball Classic because of insurance issues.

Players who are on an MLB 40-man roster and wish to participate in the WBC are required to obtain insurance. The process is handled by an insurer who was agreed upon by the league and Players Association.

If a player is deemed uninsurable for the event, their contract for the regular season would not be guaranteed if they missed time because an injury suffered during the WBC, unless a team agrees to waive such stipulation.

That is a rarity, but did occur between the Detroit Tigers and Miguel Cabrera, so he could play with Team Venezuela in the 2023 WBC. That came with Cabrera heading into the final season of his career.

Dodgers not playing in WBC

Teoscar Hernández (Dominican Republic), Freddie Freeman (Canada) and Andy Pages (Cuba) made respective decisions to skip the World Baseball Classic in the interest of focusing on the Dodgers' upcoming season as well.

Roki Sasaki also is not going to be with Team Japan after his rookie season included a right shoulder impingement that amounted to a lengthy stay on the injured list.

Meanwhile, Mookie Betts isn't joining Team USA because his wife, Brianna, is due to give birth to the couple's third child during the WBC schedule.