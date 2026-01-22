Andy Pages Follows in Footsteps of Teoscar Hernández & Freddie Freeman for WBC

The Los Angeles Dodgers are poised to enjoy a more normal Spring Training this year after an accelerated schedule the past two seasons due to being part of Opening Day on international stages.

In 2024, the Dodgers and San Diego Padres began the MLB season in South Korea with the Seoul Series. Last year, the Dodgers and Chicago Cubs played in the Tokyo Series. For 2026, Dodgers Opening Day comes against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 26.

However, this spring does include the World Baseball Classic, which Shohei Ohtani (Team Japan) and Will Smith (Team USA) are confirmed to be playing in. It's possible Yoshinobu Yamamot will join Ohtani on the Samurai Japan team, but the Dodgers are likely to prevent Roki Sasaki from pitching.

Another member of the Dodgers roster who won't play in this year's WBC is Andy Pages. According to Yordano Carmona of Pelota Cubana USA, Pages decided against joining Team Cuba for the international tournament.

⚾🇨🇺 Pelota Cubana spoke with Andy Pagés, and the outfielder confirmed he will not be playing for Team Cuba in the World Baseball Classic.



🗣️ “I have a lot of things to improve, and I need to prepare for a long season. I have to focus on what’s most important.” pic.twitter.com/Scm44JZyfB — Yordano Carmona (@YordiMLB) January 19, 2026

Pages, who had yet to make his MLB debut at the time, was not with the Cuban baseball team when they went 2-2 to win their pool but fell to Team USA in the semifinals.

Pages debuted with the Dodgers in 2024, appearing in 116 games, but then took a step forward last year as he emerged as their everyday center fielder. Pages hit .272/.313/.461 with 27 doubles, 27 home runs and 86 RBI over 156 games.

He then struggled at the plate during the postseason but made a game-saving catch in the ninth inning of Game 7 of the World Series that proved significant in the Dodgers ultimately clawing out a win.

Pages noting he needs to improve figures to apply to some of his baserunning decisions and continued development in center field. He endured some growing pains while adjusting to the position early last season before a strong close to the year defensively.

Dodgers withdraw from World Baseball Classic

Teoscar Hernández and Freddie Freeman previously made respective decisions to skip the 2026 WBC in the interest of focusing on the season ahead.

Both players participated in the 2023 event, and Hernández and Freeman are each coming off a season in which they dealt with an injury. Hernández cited his health and wanting to focus on the 2026 season, but Freeman did not publicly provide specifics behind withdrawing from the World Baseball Classic.

Prior to Freeman making an official decision, it was suggested by Team Canada manager Ernie Whitt that potential medical procedures were going to prevent him from playing. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said soon after he wasn't aware of such health concerns for Freeman.