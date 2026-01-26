Roki Sasaki & Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Statuses Decided for World Baseball Classic 2026

The Los Angeles Dodgers get to enjoy more of a normal Spring Training this year after having a truncated schedule the past two seasons because of playing an opening series internationally.

However, there still is going to be some interruption with the 2026 World Baseball Classic. For the past several weeks the only Dodgers confirmed to be participating in this year's tournament were Will Smith and Shohei Ohtani.

Clayton Kershaw recently was added to the Team USA roster but he otherwise is remaining retired. Meanwhile, the likes of Teoscar Hernández, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Andy Pages passed on playing in the 2026 WBC for various reasons.

And what was considered likely with Yoshinobu Yamamoto has now been confirmed.

According to Dylan Hernández of the California Post, Yamamoto has joined Ohtani among the eight MLB players to make the Team Japan roster.

A record 8 MLB players are on Samurai Japan's WBC roster: Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Yuki Matsui, Yusei Kikuchi, Tomoyuki Sugano, Kazuma Okamoto, Munetaka Murakami, Seiya Suzuki. — Dylan Hernández (@dylanohernandez) January 26, 2026

With the Samurai Japan roster now finalized, it also confirms Roki Sasaki won't be joining his fellow countrymen this year. That was widely considered the expected outcome considering the rough rookie season Sasaki had, which included missing an extended period due to a right shoulder injury.

When discussing the possibility of his three Japanese players being included on the Team Japan roster, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said earlier in the offseason that the organization supports their desire to participate but conceded there was some level of concern with the added pitching.

Roberts followed those comments up with expressing hope that Ohtani would only serve as a designated hitter in the WBC. The full extent of Ohtani's role and workload has not yet been decided.

Dodgers pitchers and catchers are scheduled to hold their first Spring Training workout on Friday, Feb. 13. However, pitchers and catchers who are participating in this year's World Baseball Classic must report to their respective team camps no later than Wednesday, Feb. 11.

WBC position players are due no later than Feb. 12.



Yoshinobu Yamamoto's WBC stats

When Yamamoto was on the Samurai Japan roster that won the gold medal in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, he pitched four shutout innings with eight strikeouts against Team Australia in his first start.

Yamamoto next pitched in relief of Sasaki against Team Mexico and got through three scoreless innings before running into some trouble. Yamamto allowed Mexico to take the lead during his appearance but avoided the loss thanks to a walk-off hit from Munetaka Murakami.

Yamamoto finished the World Baseball Classic with a 2.45 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 12 strikeouts over 7.1 innings pitched.

Team Japan is in Pool C for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, which will play first-round games at the Tokyo Dome from March 5-10. Also in Pool C are Australia, Chinese Taipei and Korea.

Recommended articles