2025 World Series Rematch Getting National Treatment

The 2026 season is MLB's fourth consecutive year of a balanced schedule format, which among other changes, traded in fewer divisional matchups to guarantee one series against every team.

A byproduct of that has the Los Angeles Dodgers scheduled for a return trip to the Rogers Centre a mere five months after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in a thrilling World Series.

Beginning on Monday, April 6, the Dodgers and Blue Jays will meet for the start of a three-game series. The April 7 game was selected for a national broadcast on TBS as part of the network's 2026 MLB Tuesday schedule. First pitch is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. PT.

The Dodgers went 3-1 at Rogers Centre during the World Series in order to capture a second consecutive title. Included in that was winning Games 6 and 7 to stave off elimination.

When the two teams met during the 2025 regular season, the Dodgers won two of three games at Dodger Stadium. They were on the verge of completing a sweep before their bullpen faltered over the finale two innings of the finale.

Along with this season's matchup coming on the heels of the World Series, there is added intrigue given that the Dodgers and Blue Jays both pursued Kyle Tucker in free agency.

According to multiple reports, the Blue Jays offered Tucker a 10-year, $350 million contract. He instead chose a four-year, $640 million pact with the Dodgers.

“Obviously, I think very highly of this organization. From the top down, from ownership group to the front office, I think it's a first-class experience with all of that,” Tucker said of his decision to sign with the Dodgers.

The New York Mets reportedly were a finalist as well, and made a similar short-term contract offer to Tucker.

Dodgers games on TBS

In addition to being selected for their 2025 World Series rematch, the Dodgers are due to appear on TBS again when they face the Houston Astros on May 5.

One noteworthy difference with MLB Tuesday broadcasts on TBS when compared to the likes of Apple TV+, Fox and NBC Sports, is they aren't always national exclusives.

Thus, both TBS games the Dodgers have been selected for so far will be carried by SportsNet LA as well.

TBS unveiled their MLB broadcast schedule for games played through June, which covers the first 14 weeks of the season. TBS will announce the second half of their MLB programming at a later date.

The season-long MLB Tuesday franchise is entering its fifth season. Programming includes 30-minute pregame and postgame studio shows each week.