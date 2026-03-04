Roki Sasaki Receives Big Vote of Confidence

Roki Sasaki is under the spotlight this spring as he looks to make a successful return to the Los Angeles Dodgers rotation.

Tuesday was the second time in as many starts that Sasaki fell short of the Dodgers' goal as he looks to stretch out. He threw just 1.1 innings last week at Salt River Fields and was strongly criticized by MLB scouts, and only got through two frames against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.

Dave Roberts not concerned about Roki Sasaki

Despite enduring more trouble in his latest outing, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts didn't indicate Sasaki is in danger of being removed from the projected Opening Day rotation, per Jack Harris of the California Post.

"Well, there's really no concerns. I don't think there's concerns. I just think there has to be continued progression. I do appreciate that he's more open this year. He is voicing his thoughts, which I think is great.



"But I do think that he still needs to be coached. And he still needs to get those experiences. I think really, there's no concern. And just continuing to try to get better each time out."

In his first start of the spring, Sasaki allowed four of the first five batters faced to reach safely, and the Arizona Diamondbacks took a 3-0 lead in the process. At Goodyear Ballpark, he failed to retire any of the five batters faced in the first inning before getting removed.

Included in that was surrending a grand slam, which was followed by a walk. Spring Training rules allowed the Dodgers to re-insert Sasaki into the game to start the bottom of the second inning, and he fared much better.

The 24-year-old retired six batters in a row, collecting two strikeouts along the way. Sasaki not only found better command of his fastball but also effectively mixed in the slider-cutter that is in development as a third pitch.

Roki Sasaki made mechanical adjustment

Similar to issues that plagued him last year, Sasaki explained his struggles against the Guardians were connected to his mechanics.

“I felt something a little off, but I couldn't realize what it was until the inning was over,“ Sasaki said through his interpreter on SportsNet LA. “It was actually my upper body,” Sasaki added. “My lower half actually felt pretty good. My upper body felt a little off, so I was trying to make an adjustment.”