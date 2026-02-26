MLB Scouts Raise Red Flags After Roki Sasaki’s Rough Spring Debut

After making a significant impact out of the bullpen in the postseason last year, Roki Sasaki is back to being viewed by the Los Angeles Dodgers as a starting pitcher.

Sasaki is looking to rebound from a disappointing rookie season that included missing more than four months because of a right shoulder impingement. After encouraging bullpen sessions and facing hitters in live batting practice, Sasaki was erractic in his 2026 Spring Training debut.

MLB scouts critical of Roki Sasaki

Sasaki fell short of the Dodgers' goal to complete two innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and his performance drew a harsh review from MLB scouts that were in attendance at Salt River Fields, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Scouts in attendance also criticized Sasaki’s performance, saying he showed a lack of confidence with his body language, with one scouting saying, “He looked scared to death."

Confidence questions plagued the 24-year-old last season, but he seemed to erase doubts with an impressive showing as a reliever.

The Dodgers aren't an organization that overreacts to a single Spring Training game, but manager Dave Roberts did acknowledge it is key for the young starter to show some improvement.

Sasaki's fastball velocity in the start sat 96-98 mph, but it wasn't consistently commanded and often resulted in giving up hard contact. Sasaki's four-seamer topped out at 98.6 mph and averaged 96.9 mph.

Four of the first five batters reached safely in the bottom of the first inning, and the Diamondbacks took a 3-0 lead in the process.

Sasaki initially called his own pitches in the start, primarily relying on a four-seam fastball with only some cutters mixed in. Dalton Rushing assumed pitch-calling duties after Ildemaro Vargas hit a two-run double in the first inning, and Sasaki began to throw more splitters and some sinkers.

Developing a third pitch is a focal point for Sasaki this spring. It's believed Sasaki will choose from a cutter and slider to add as his third pitch, and down the line might be a two-seamer that bores in on right-handed batters.

But while that will seemingly aid Sasaki in having success as a starter, his foundation will need to be a devastating fastball-splitter (forkball) combo.

In his eight starts before going on the injured list last season, Sasaki had a 4.72 ERA and walked 14.3% of batters faced, which was double the MLB average.

Sasaki's first start of the year ended at 36 pitches (17 strikes) over 1.1 innings. He gave up three hits and walked two batters while striking out three.