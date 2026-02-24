Gavin Stone Faring Better than Fellow Dodgers Pitcher Returning from Surgery

The Los Angeles Dodgers returning their starting rotation from last year--sans the now-retired Clayton Kershaw--is being backed by the team also welcoming back the likes of Gavin Stone and River Ryan.

Both pitchers once were promising Dodgers prospects and each is looking to return from respective surgery.

"River, the stuff is good. The command early on is not there. It will get better," manager Dave Roberts recently said. "But the ball is coming out, so that's good. He's healthy. I think just kind of tightening up the command.

"Gavin has been really good. Gavin has been further along since his post-surgery, so he's in a good spot."

Stone made his MLB debut in 2023 and took on a large role the following season. However, his 2024 campaign came to an end after 25 starts, as Stone suffered a shoulder surgery that ultimately led to surgery in October of that year.

Stone missed the entire 2025 season, which was expected at the time of Dr. Neal ElAttrache operating on his throwing shoulder. Stone has described it as "basically a new shoulder."

Meanwhile, Ryan made just four starts in 2024 before undergoing Tommy John surgery. His procedure was also handled by ElAttrache, the Dodgers' team physician, and came in late August. Like with Stone, the Dodgers planned on a 2026 return for Ryan.

His recovery process has included adding 30 pounds of muscle to his 6'2" frame.

"It was just really cool to dive into my health a little bit and put some weight on. Before I got hurt, I think I was 195 pounds, and now I'm hovering around 225," Ryan said. "That's helped a lot. The rehab process was a big learning curve as far as putting time into my body and developing a really good routine for me to go out there and perform."

Dodgers pitching depth with Gavin Stone, River Ryan

Further indication of Stone being slightly ahead is his start in Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Ryan has yet to appear in a Cactus League but already faced hitters in live batting practice during a workout.

The pair of right-handers are part of a group that includes Justin Wrobleski and Emmet Sheehan as depth options for the rotation. Sheehan figures to have a spot secured in what will likely be a six-man rotation, and especially so if Blake Snell continues to trend toward not being available on Opening Day.

Snell possibly starting the season on the 15-day injured list would further create an opportunity for the likes of Stone, Ryan and Wrobleski. The Dodgers will need to account for providing extra rest to Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki between outings, thus requiring a total of six starters.