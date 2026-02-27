Shohei Ohtani Begins Preparing With Team Japan for World Baseball Classic

Shohei Ohtani officially Team Japan at Vantelin Dome Nagoya as they enter final preparations for the start of the World Baseball Classic. He'll be joined shorty by Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who is making one more start for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday before leaving Spring Training.

Samurai Japan is looking to repeat as WBC champions, and will have a tremendous home-field advantage during pool play with games taking place at the Tokyo Dome. Ohtani is now in camp with his national team after leaving Dodgers Spring Training on Sunday.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts initially said Ohtani would play in back-to-back Cactus League games on Saturday and Sunday, but the two-way star wound up participating in a workout instead of appearing in a second contest.

Sunday's workout saw Ohtani pitch two innings of live batting practice and also take at-bats in a simulated setting. It's a schedule he's likely going to stick to while playing for Team Japan in the WBC.

“I’ll do everything in my power to make sure the quality and the volume are in a good place," Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton of his bullpens and live batting practice sessions. "And with the limited opportunities I do have being in a live situation, I just have to do the best I can in those situations.”

Ohtani did not pitch in a Cactus League game before leaving Dodgers camp, but their expectation remains he will be part of their Opening Day rotation.

Ohtani is entering his first full season as a pitcher since having his second career Tommy John surgery. His focus is on remaining healthy this year, though Roberts believes Ohtani is also motivated to become the first Japanese pitcher in MLB history to win a Cy Young Award.

Team Japan's WBC pool

Team Japan is part of Pool C in the World Baseball Classic, which also includes Australia, Chinese Taipei, Czech Republic and Korea. Pool C is playing their first-round games at Tokyo Dome from March 5-10 local.

If Ohtani and Team Japan advance to the quarterfinals, that will take them to loanDepot Park in Miami. That's also the site for the semifinals and World Baseball Classic championship game on March 17.

Samurai Japan is among the favorites to win the 2026 WBC. Ohtani was named MVP of the 2023 event, when Japan won the international tournament for the third time. The notable difference this year, of course, is Ohtani will be limited to a role as designated hitter.