Shohei Ohtani Determined to Follow Pitching Plan During World Baseball Classic

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts initially said Shohei Ohtani would be in the lineup for their first two Cactus League games, but he instead participated in a workout at Camelback Ranch one day after going 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Ohtani's workout scheduled included throwing two innings of live batting practice and also taking at-bats in a simulated setting. It's a preview of what's to come for the two-way superstar once he joins Team Japan for the World Baseball Classic.

Shohei Ohtani will keep pitching during WBC

After previously sharing an intention to continue throwing bullpen sessions during off days on the World Baseball Classic schedule, Ohtani told reporters on Sunday he expected that work to also include simulated innings and live batting practice sessions.

“I’ll do everything in my power to make sure the quality and the volume are in a good place," Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton. "And with the limited opportunities I do have being in a live situation, I just have to do the best I can in those situations.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts already has ruled out Ohtani from pitching in a Cactus League game before leaving camp.

And although Ohtani is not going to pitch in this year's WBC as well, keeping his arm active is paramount to being part of the Dodgers' Opening Day rotation.

Team Japan is looking to repeat as World Baseball Classic champions, which would mean playing the gold medal game at loanDepot Park in Miami on March 17. It's where Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki and Samurai Japan defeated Team USA to win the 2023 WBC.

Ohtani memorably closed out the championship game by striking out then-Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout. It was among the many WBC highlights that captivated Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.

Despite that excitement and believing WBC interest ultimately is good for MLB, Friedman acknowledged he has some reservations over the team's pitchers participating in the event. That presumably was taken into account by Ohtani when deciding not to pitch for Team Japan this year.

Ohtani has continued to state his focus is on remaining healthy for the Dodgers throughout this season. He considers that a bigger priority than potentially winning the 2026 National League Cy Young Award.

Ohtani nevertheless could become the first Japanese pitcher in MLB history to ever win a Cy Young. It's an opportunity also on the table for Yamamoto.