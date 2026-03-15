Which Dodgers are Back From the 2026 World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic semifinals matchups are set with Team USA facing the Dominican Republic on Sunday night, and Itlay playing Venezuela on Monday.

The 2026 WBC championship game is scheduled for Tuesday night at loanDepot Park. The Los Angeles Dodgers had strong representation heading into the weekend but upsets of Puerto Rico and Samurai Japan are resulting in players making their way back to Camelback Ranch earlier than anticipated.

Dodgers out of World Baseball Classic 2026

Edwin Díaz (Puerto Rico)

Edwin Díaz was back in the WBC three years after suffering a season-ending torn right patellar tendon.

Díaz allowed just one hit, walked a batter and hit another while collecting seven strikeouts in three scoreless innings across three appearances. Considering Puerto Rico lost on Saturday in Houston, Díaz should be back with the Dodgers and into Cactus League play this week.

Kiké Hernández (Puerto Rico)

Kiké Hernández was not able to play in this year's WBC due to the ongoing recovery from left elbow surgery, but he joined Puerto Rico in San Juan for pool games and also was on hand at Daikin Park for their matchup against Italy after spending a couple days at Camelback Ranch in between.

Hernández was considering traveling with Team Puerto Rico to Miami for the semifinals if they advanced. He'll now report back to Spring Training and continue with the rehab process. Hernández suggested he might soon be able to start taking batting practice.

Hyeseong Kim (Korea)

Hyeseong Kim missed Team Korea's final game of pool play due to a left hand injury but was back in their lineup on Friday night. He went 0-for-3 with one strikeout in Korea's 10-0 loss to the Dominican Republic.

With that, Kim already is back in the Dodgers lineup on Sunday afternoon for their split-squad game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park. He didn't hit well during the WBC but had a strong showing early in spring and is now looking to build off that.

Shohei Ohtani (Japan)

Shohei Ohtani and Team Japan were upset by Venezuela in Miami on Saturday night. Ohtani combined with Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. to make WBC history as MVP winners to hit leadoff home runs in the same game.

Ohtani was limited to only playing as a designated hitter for the defending WBC champion, but the Dodgers expect him to have a full season of pitching. President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman recently suggested Ohtani would possibly make a pitching start during the exhibition Freeway Series.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Japan)

Yamamoto struggled some in his second WBC start of the year, allowing two runs over four innings. He allowed one run in the first and second innings before settling in.

The Dodgers will need to decide if or when Yamamoto pitches again during the spring. He conceivably could do so on March 21, and then start Opening Day on what historically has been regular rest (four days).