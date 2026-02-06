LOS ANGELES — A sprained right ankle prevented Tommy Edman from making his Los Angeles Dodgers debut until three weeks after he was acquired as part of a three-team trade with the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox at the 2024 deadline.

Edman remained healthy for the rest of the year and put together an impressive performance that included being named National League Championship Series MVP. The Dodgers rewarded Edman with a five-year, $74 million contract extension last offseason.

But Edman then dealt with recurring ankle trouble throughout 2025 and twice ended up on the 10-day injured list.

Sandwiched between IL stints last May and August, he tweaked the right ankle during a game against the New York Mets in June, and aggravated it on the bases in a late July game against the Boston Red Sox.

Edman missed five weeks late in the season as the Dodgers hoped an extended period off would allow for a better recovery. But he still remained limited to primarily playing second base upon getting activated and wound up having right ankle surgery in the middle of November.

"Good, good. Ankle's feeling great," Edman said at DodgerFest, which he notably attended without wearing a boot. "I've hit every checkpoint along the way of the recovery. Haven't had any setback so far. Everything is feeling good.

"It obviously feels good to have the boot off and be walking around, getting back into some baseball activities, which I just started this past week. I'm encouraged, I'm hopeful I'll be able to get my ankle to a point where it's 100%and hopefully be able to put all those issues behind me."

Along with not being able to play much center field, the balky right ankle also impacted Edman on the bases.

"Last year and the past couple years, the hardest thing was stealing bases and accelerating, because of how much range of motion you need your ankle and the force you need to produce to accelerate," he explained.

"So that will probably be one of the last checkpoints I need to hit, is making sure I can really accelerate the way that I need to."

Tommy Edman's ankle surgery

Although the Dodgers and Edman generally downplayed the severity of his lingering ankle trouble last year, he revealed they held discussions about potential surgery well before a final decision was made.

"We talked about it kind of throughout the year just because I had sprained the same thing so many times the past two years," Edman said.

"We just had to go in there and get some imaging, see if there was anything that could be fixed from the ligament standpoint and also to clean up some other things in the bones. So after looking at the imaging, it made sense to go in there and clean it up, get it all fixed.

"I think after the surgery, they basically said it was pretty straightforward and as long as I have a good rehab process, I should be better much better from here on out."

As for the specifics of Edman's right ankle surgery, which Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes previously deemed a debridement, it involved the ligament and bone spurs.

"We just repaired the ligament, just like you would with any other ligament. And had a couple bone spurs I had to get rid of," Edman said.

