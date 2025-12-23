When are the Dodgers' Top Prospects Expected to Reach the Big Leagues?

The Los Angeles Dodgers currently boast one of the best farm systems across professional baseball.

Andrew Friedman, Brandon Gomes, and the rest of the braintrust have been dogged in their aim to deepen and strengthen the collection of young talent within the franchise's ecosystem.

Whether it be cultivating future stars or flipping them as trade chips for more established players, the team specifically is loaded with the best crop of outfield prospects of any team in the league.

With the current outfield on the Big Leagues roster a bit unsettled, some are wondering as to whether one or quite possibly multiple of these prospects could be in line for promotion sooner than later.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic was asked specifically about the crop of elite prospects within the Dodgers system. In terms of when some could emerge as members of the big league team, Ardaya believed that two recent acquisitions may be ahead of the proverbial pecking order compared to some of the more highly-touted prospects.

The #Dodgers are tied for the most Top 100 overall prospects (7) in baseball entering 2026.



13 — Josue De Paula (OF)

20 — Zyhir Hope (OF)

34 — Eduardo Quintero (OF)

45 — Alex Freeland (SS/3B)

64 — Mike Sirota (OF)

98 — Jackson Ferris (LHP)

100 — Emil Morales (SS) — Anthony Arroyo (@AnthonyArroyo23) December 21, 2025

"The top three should effectively be a top four of Josue De Paula, Zyhir Hope, Mike Sirota and Eduardo Quintero, who have separated themselves and represent some of the most intriguing names of their outfield prospect surplus. Of those four, the quickest to the big leagues could be De Paula, who, with another leap forward, could become a real conversation in late 2026 or sometime in 2027, when he’d still be just 22 years old. It could also be Sirota, who is already 22 years old and could move quickly in 2026. Hope could line up with a similar timeline.

"But two outfield names who could appear in the bigs before any of the four both arrived in the same trade last July: James Tibbs III and Zach Ehrhard, who came from the Boston Red Sox for Dustin May. Keep those names on the radar, along with Ryan Ward, who could all debut."

Hope and De Paula have the highest upside of the group. Further development likely still needs to take place, and the Dodgers can be patient in not promoting these young talents too quickly.

Sirota was a college player and could emerge sooner rather than later based on his profile as an athletic defender. Tibbs III is known for his bat dating back to his days at Florida State. Ehrhard accrued a .857 OPS with the Dodgers after being acquired from the Boston Red Sox in the Dustin May deal.

