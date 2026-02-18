The Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training schedule begins Saturday with a matchup against the Los Angeles Angels at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

Overall this spring the Dodgers are playing 28 Cactus League games, plus an exhibition against Team Mexico, and the Freeway Series back in Southern California. SportsNet LA is going to have live coverage of 30 exhibition games the Dodgers play this spring.

The only omissions being the road games during split-squad action on both Feb. 28 and March 15.

While this year is a more traditional Spring Training for the Dodgers, they are among the teams having to contend with players leaving camp to participate in the World Baseball Classic. Their group consists of Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani (Japan), Will Smith ( USA), Edwin Díaz (Puerto Rico) and Hyeseong Kim (Korea).

Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto playing in Spring Training games

Given that the Dodgers don't face a condensed Spring Training, manager Dave Roberts suggested this week that there would be a deliberate approach to Cactus League games.

"Obviously, we've got the pitchers here, and they've been doing fine work. And the catchers are taking batting practice. Position players all arrived, are here, which is good. But I think as far as we get geared up for Saturday, there's probably going to be a few of our regulars that are not in the game," he said.

"We have a long way to go, so I don't know how the lineup is going to look in the first few days of Spring Training. Or how the pitching is going to be, which Mark (Prior) has got a handle on that."

While a full lineup and pitching plans still need to be set, Roberts has since revealed Ohtani will be in the Dodgers lineup this weekend and Yamamoto is scheduled to start in one of their first two games, per, Jack Harris of the California Post.

Dave Roberts said he expects Shohei Ohtani to DH in each of the Dodgers’ first two Cactus League games this weekend, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto to start on the mound in one of them — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) February 18, 2026

Ohtani being in the lineup as the Dodgers begin their schedule of Spring Training games is a reversal from last year, when he didn't play until their ninth contest due to recovering from left shoulder surgery.

Quickly getting Ohtani into Cactus League play is a byproduct of both being fully healthy this spring and needing to prepare for the WBC.

"They're ramping up. They'll be ready," Roberts said of Dodgers playing in the World Baseball Classic.

Meanwhile, the setup is similar to 2025 for Yamamoto, as he started in the Dodgers' first Cactus League game. Yamamoto is going to continue pitching for Team Japan in the WBC, while Ohtani will be limited to a DH role and need to find time for his throwing progression.