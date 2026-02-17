Schedule of 2026 Dodgers Spring Training Games on SportsNet LA
The 2026 Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training schedule begins Saturday with a Cactus League game against the Los Angeles Angels, which is going to be the first of 30 live broadcasts on SportsNet LA.
Like in previous years, the only Dodgers Spring Training games that won't air on SportsNet LA are when the team is on the road in split-squad action. For 2026, that amounts to the Dodgers' matchup with the Texas Rangers at Surprise Stadium on Feb. 28 not being carried by the network, nor when they face the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park on March 15.
SportsNet LA will instead carry Dodgers home games against the Cubs and Rangers on Feb. 28 and March 15, respectively.
Along with live coverage of 30 Cactus League games this year, the Dodgers' exclusive network is also broadcasting their exhibition with Team Mexico on March 4. The Dodgers have five players participating in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, though none of whom are on the Team Mexico roster.
Tim Neverett and Rick Monday once again are going to be in the broadcast booth for SportsNet LA's coverage of Dodgers' Cactus League games. Kirsten Watson is entering her sixth season as Dodgers reporter, and will be part of broadcasts while also contributing to SportsNet LA’s studio programming.
SportsNet LA’s studio coverage is already underway this spring, hosted by John Hartung and led by the network’s flagship program, "Access SportsNet: Dodgers." Hartung is going to be accompanied by Jerry Hairston Jr. and Watson throughout the spring.
During the regular season, the SportsNet LA broadcast team is going to feature Hartung, Nomar Garciaparra, Adrián González, Jerry Hairston Jr., Orel Hershiser, James Loney and Dontrelle Willis for pre- and postgame coverage.
Joe Davis remains the Dodgers' play-by-play man and he's joined by Orel Hershiser in their 11th season together as lead voices of SportsNet LA's coverage. Stephen Nelson will occasionally fill in for Davis throughout the season, and Eric Karros, Jessica Mendoza and Willis will rotate in as game analysts. David Vassegh will fill in for Watson when necessary.
Hartung, Hershiser, Garciaparra and Hairston Jr. are in their 13th season together on SportsNet LA, while Willis and González enter their fifth season as analysts, and Loney returns for his fourth year.
Which Dodgers Spring Training games are on TV?
Day
Date
Opponent
Time (PT)
TV
Saturday
Feb. 21
@ Angels
12:10 p.m.
SportsNet LA
Sunday
Feb. 22
@ Padres
12:10 p.m.
SportsNet LA
Monday
Feb. 23
vs. Mariners
12:05 p.m.
SportsNet LA
Tuesday
Feb. 24
vs. Guardians
12:05 p.m.
SportsNet LA
Wednesday
Feb. 25
@ Diamondbacks
12:10 p.m.
SportsNet LA
Thursday
Feb. 26
vs. White Sox
12:05 p.m.
SportsNet LA
Friday
Feb. 27
@ Giants
12:05 p.m.
SportsNet LA
Saturday
Feb. 28
vs. Cubs
12:05 p.m.
SportsNet LA
Sunday
March 1
vs. Angels
12:05 p.m.
SportsNet LA
Monday
March 2
@ Rockies
12:10 p.m.
SportsNet LA
Tuesday
March 3
@ Guardians
12:05 p.m.
SportsNet LA
Wednesday
March 4
vs. Team Mexico
12:05 p.m.
SportsNet LA
Thursday
March 5
@ Reds
12:05 p.m.
SportsNet LA
Friday
March 6
vs. Royals
5:05 p.m.
SportsNet LA
Saturday
March 7
vs. Rockies
5:05 p.m.
SportsNet LA
Sunday
March 8
@ Athletics
1:05 p.m.
SportsNet LA
Monday
March 9
@ Brewers
1:10 p.m.
SportsNet LA
Tuesday
March 10
vs. Diamondbacks
1:05 p.m.
SportsNet LA
Thursday
March 12
vs. Reds
6:05 p.m.
SportsNet LA
Friday
March 13
@ Mariners
6:10 p.m.
SportsNet LA
Saturday
March 14
@ White Sox
1:05 p.m.
SportsNet LA
Sunday
March 15
vs. Rangers
1:05 p.m.
SportsNet LA
Monday
March 16
vs. Brewers
1:05 p.m.
SportsNet LA
Tuesday
March 17
@ Royals
6:05 p.m.
SportsNet LA
Wednesday
March 18
vs. Giants
1:05 p.m.
SportsNet LA
Friday
March 20
vs. Padres
6:05 p.m.
SportsNet LA
Saturday
March 21
vs. Athletics
12:05 p.m.
SportsNet LA
Sunday
March 22
@ Angels
6:07 p.m.
SportsNet LA
Monday
March 23
vs. Angels
6:10 p.m.
SportsNet LA
Tuesday
March 24
vs. Angels
5:10 p.m.
SportsNet LA
How to find Dodgers games on SportsNet LA
SportsNet LA can be found on Charter Spectrum, AT&T TV, DirecTV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV NOW.
SportsNet LA is channel 789 for a high definition feed via Spectrum, and channel 44 for standard. Local DirectTV Stream customers can find SportsNet LA on channel 690.
Spectrum customers in San Luis Obispo can find it on channels 773 (HD) and 44 (SD). The network is channel 44 for Porterville customers. SportsNet LA on AT&T U-Verse is channels 1780 (HD) and 780 (SD).
Eligible customers additionally can access a SportsNet LA streaming subscription, SNLA+, as a standalone option.
