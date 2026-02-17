Schedule of 2026 Dodgers Spring Training Games on SportsNet LA

The 2026 Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training schedule begins Saturday with a Cactus League game against the Los Angeles Angels, which is going to be the first of 30 live broadcasts on SportsNet LA.

Like in previous years, the only Dodgers Spring Training games that won't air on SportsNet LA are when the team is on the road in split-squad action. For 2026, that amounts to the Dodgers' matchup with the Texas Rangers at Surprise Stadium on Feb. 28 not being carried by the network, nor when they face the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park on March 15.

SportsNet LA will instead carry Dodgers home games against the Cubs and Rangers on Feb. 28 and March 15, respectively.

Along with live coverage of 30 Cactus League games this year, the Dodgers' exclusive network is also broadcasting their exhibition with Team Mexico on March 4. The Dodgers have five players participating in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, though none of whom are on the Team Mexico roster.

Tim Neverett and Rick Monday once again are going to be in the broadcast booth for SportsNet LA's coverage of Dodgers' Cactus League games. Kirsten Watson is entering her sixth season as Dodgers reporter, and will be part of broadcasts while also contributing to SportsNet LA’s studio programming.

SportsNet LA’s studio coverage is already underway this spring, hosted by John Hartung and led by the network’s flagship program, "Access SportsNet: Dodgers." Hartung is going to be accompanied by Jerry Hairston Jr. and Watson throughout the spring.

During the regular season, the SportsNet LA broadcast team is going to feature Hartung, Nomar Garciaparra, Adrián González, Jerry Hairston Jr., Orel Hershiser, James Loney and Dontrelle Willis for pre- and postgame coverage.

Joe Davis remains the Dodgers' play-by-play man and he's joined by Orel Hershiser in their 11th season together as lead voices of SportsNet LA's coverage. Stephen Nelson will occasionally fill in for Davis throughout the season, and Eric Karros, Jessica Mendoza and Willis will rotate in as game analysts. David Vassegh will fill in for Watson when necessary.

Hartung, Hershiser, Garciaparra and Hairston Jr. are in their 13th season together on SportsNet LA, while Willis and González enter their fifth season as analysts, and Loney returns for his fourth year.

Which Dodgers Spring Training games are on TV?

Day Date Opponent Time (PT) TV Saturday Feb. 21 @ Angels 12:10 p.m. SportsNet LA Sunday Feb. 22 @ Padres 12:10 p.m. SportsNet LA Monday Feb. 23 vs. Mariners 12:05 p.m. SportsNet LA Tuesday Feb. 24 vs. Guardians 12:05 p.m. SportsNet LA Wednesday Feb. 25 @ Diamondbacks 12:10 p.m. SportsNet LA Thursday Feb. 26 vs. White Sox 12:05 p.m. SportsNet LA Friday Feb. 27 @ Giants 12:05 p.m. SportsNet LA Saturday Feb. 28 vs. Cubs 12:05 p.m. SportsNet LA Sunday March 1 vs. Angels 12:05 p.m. SportsNet LA Monday March 2 @ Rockies 12:10 p.m. SportsNet LA Tuesday March 3 @ Guardians 12:05 p.m. SportsNet LA Wednesday March 4 vs. Team Mexico 12:05 p.m. SportsNet LA Thursday March 5 @ Reds 12:05 p.m. SportsNet LA Friday March 6 vs. Royals 5:05 p.m. SportsNet LA Saturday March 7 vs. Rockies 5:05 p.m. SportsNet LA Sunday March 8 @ Athletics 1:05 p.m. SportsNet LA Monday March 9 @ Brewers 1:10 p.m. SportsNet LA Tuesday March 10 vs. Diamondbacks 1:05 p.m. SportsNet LA Thursday March 12 vs. Reds 6:05 p.m. SportsNet LA Friday March 13 @ Mariners 6:10 p.m. SportsNet LA Saturday March 14 @ White Sox 1:05 p.m. SportsNet LA Sunday March 15 vs. Rangers 1:05 p.m. SportsNet LA Monday March 16 vs. Brewers 1:05 p.m. SportsNet LA Tuesday March 17 @ Royals 6:05 p.m. SportsNet LA Wednesday March 18 vs. Giants 1:05 p.m. SportsNet LA Friday March 20 vs. Padres 6:05 p.m. SportsNet LA Saturday March 21 vs. Athletics 12:05 p.m. SportsNet LA Sunday March 22 @ Angels 6:07 p.m. SportsNet LA Monday March 23 vs. Angels 6:10 p.m. SportsNet LA Tuesday March 24 vs. Angels 5:10 p.m. SportsNet LA

How to find Dodgers games on SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA can be found on Charter Spectrum, AT&T TV, DirecTV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV NOW.

SportsNet LA is channel 789 for a high definition feed via Spectrum, and channel 44 for standard. Local DirectTV Stream customers can find SportsNet LA on channel 690.

Spectrum customers in San Luis Obispo can find it on channels 773 (HD) and 44 (SD). The network is channel 44 for Porterville customers. SportsNet LA on AT&T U-Verse is channels 1780 (HD) and 780 (SD).

Eligible customers additionally can access a SportsNet LA streaming subscription, SNLA+, as a standalone option.

