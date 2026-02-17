Inside The Dodgers

Schedule of 2026 Dodgers Spring Training Games on SportsNet LA

Matthew Moreno|
Mar 13, 2022; Glendale, AZ, USA; A general view of the stadium during a spring training workout at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2022; Glendale, AZ, USA; A general view of the stadium during a spring training workout at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

In this story:

Los Angeles Dodgers

The 2026 Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training schedule begins Saturday with a Cactus League game against the Los Angeles Angels, which is going to be the first of 30 live broadcasts on SportsNet LA.

Like in previous years, the only Dodgers Spring Training games that won't air on SportsNet LA are when the team is on the road in split-squad action. For 2026, that amounts to the Dodgers' matchup with the Texas Rangers at Surprise Stadium on Feb. 28 not being carried by the network, nor when they face the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park on March 15.

SportsNet LA will instead carry Dodgers home games against the Cubs and Rangers on Feb. 28 and March 15, respectively.

Along with live coverage of 30 Cactus League games this year, the Dodgers' exclusive network is also broadcasting their exhibition with Team Mexico on March 4. The Dodgers have five players participating in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, though none of whom are on the Team Mexico roster.

Tim Neverett and Rick Monday once again are going to be in the broadcast booth for SportsNet LA's coverage of Dodgers' Cactus League games. Kirsten Watson is entering her sixth season as Dodgers reporter, and will be part of broadcasts while also contributing to SportsNet LA’s studio programming.

SportsNet LA’s studio coverage is already underway this spring, hosted by John Hartung and led by the network’s flagship program, "Access SportsNet: Dodgers." Hartung is going to be accompanied by Jerry Hairston Jr. and Watson throughout the spring.

During the regular season, the SportsNet LA broadcast team is going to feature Hartung, Nomar Garciaparra, Adrián González, Jerry Hairston Jr., Orel Hershiser, James Loney and Dontrelle Willis for pre- and postgame coverage.

Joe Davis remains the Dodgers' play-by-play man and he's joined by Orel Hershiser in their 11th season together as lead voices of SportsNet LA's coverage. Stephen Nelson will occasionally fill in for Davis throughout the season, and Eric Karros, Jessica Mendoza and Willis will rotate in as game analysts. David Vassegh will fill in for Watson when necessary.

Hartung, Hershiser, Garciaparra and Hairston Jr. are in their 13th season together on SportsNet LA, while Willis and González enter their fifth season as analysts, and Loney returns for his fourth year.

Which Dodgers Spring Training games are on TV?

Day

Date

Opponent

Time (PT)

TV

Saturday

Feb. 21

@ Angels

12:10 p.m.

SportsNet LA

Sunday

Feb. 22

@ Padres

12:10 p.m.

SportsNet LA

Monday

Feb. 23

vs. Mariners

12:05 p.m.

SportsNet LA

Tuesday

Feb. 24

vs. Guardians

12:05 p.m.

SportsNet LA

Wednesday

Feb. 25

@ Diamondbacks

12:10 p.m.

SportsNet LA

Thursday

Feb. 26

vs. White Sox

12:05 p.m.

SportsNet LA

Friday

Feb. 27

@ Giants

12:05 p.m.

SportsNet LA

Saturday

Feb. 28

vs. Cubs

12:05 p.m.

SportsNet LA

Sunday

March 1

vs. Angels

12:05 p.m.

SportsNet LA

Monday

March 2

@ Rockies

12:10 p.m.

SportsNet LA

Tuesday

March 3

@ Guardians

12:05 p.m.

SportsNet LA

Wednesday

March 4

vs. Team Mexico

12:05 p.m.

SportsNet LA

Thursday

March 5

@ Reds

12:05 p.m.

SportsNet LA

Friday

March 6

vs. Royals

5:05 p.m.

SportsNet LA

Saturday

March 7

vs. Rockies

5:05 p.m.

SportsNet LA

Sunday

March 8

@ Athletics

1:05 p.m.

SportsNet LA

Monday

March 9

@ Brewers

1:10 p.m.

SportsNet LA

Tuesday

March 10

vs. Diamondbacks

1:05 p.m.

SportsNet LA

Thursday

March 12

vs. Reds

6:05 p.m.

SportsNet LA

Friday

March 13

@ Mariners

6:10 p.m.

SportsNet LA

Saturday

March 14

@ White Sox

1:05 p.m.

SportsNet LA

Sunday

March 15

vs. Rangers

1:05 p.m.

SportsNet LA

Monday

March 16

vs. Brewers

1:05 p.m.

SportsNet LA

Tuesday

March 17

@ Royals

6:05 p.m.

SportsNet LA

Wednesday

March 18

vs. Giants

1:05 p.m.

SportsNet LA

Friday

March 20

vs. Padres

6:05 p.m.

SportsNet LA

Saturday

March 21

vs. Athletics

12:05 p.m.

SportsNet LA

Sunday

March 22

@ Angels

6:07 p.m.

SportsNet LA

Monday

March 23

vs. Angels

6:10 p.m.

SportsNet LA

Tuesday

March 24

vs. Angels

5:10 p.m.

SportsNet LA

How to find Dodgers games on SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA can be found on Charter Spectrum, AT&T TV, DirecTV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV NOW.

SportsNet LA is channel 789 for a high definition feed via Spectrum, and channel 44 for standard. Local DirectTV Stream customers can find SportsNet LA on channel 690.

Spectrum customers in San Luis Obispo can find it on channels 773 (HD) and 44 (SD). The network is channel 44 for Porterville customers. SportsNet LA on AT&T U-Verse is channels 1780 (HD) and 780 (SD).

Eligible customers additionally can access a SportsNet LA streaming subscription, SNLA+, as a standalone option.

Recommended articles

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Matthew Moreno
MATTHEW MORENO

Matthew Moreno is a journalist from Whittier, Calif., who is the publisher of Dodgers On SI. Matthew has covered the Los Angeles Dodgers as a credentialed reporter since the 2014 season, which has included attending multiple World Series and All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium, among other experiences. Prior to joining Dodgers On SI, Matthew most recently was the Executive Editor of DodgerBlue.com and LakersNation.com.

Share on XFollow matthew__moreno
Home/News