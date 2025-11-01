Who’s Pitching for Dodgers in World Series Game 7 vs Blue Jays?
The Los Angeles Dodgers took down the Toronto Blue Jays, 3-1, to force a pivotal Game 7 in the World Series.
Right-hander Tyler Glasnow is scheduled to start the contest, but came in relief to get the save, clinching Game 6. He did, however, only throw three pitches, and should be available if need be.
Since it is the final game of the season, manager Dave Roberts said Friday night that all pitchers are available, except Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
“Not sure the pitching situation. But Glas will be available. Everyone will be available," Roberts said. “Not Yamamoto.”
As for who is starting the pivotal matchup, manager Dave Roberts is undecided.
“No, not yet. TBD.”
For the Blue Jays, future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer will start Game 7. So far this postseason, he has a 4.50 ERA across 10 innings of work. He struck out three across 4.1 innings during Game 3 of the World Series, allowing three earned runs on five hits.
Manager John Schneider spoke on the availability of the rest of his pitchers should the moment allow.
“Everyone that is active on the roster will be available to pitch," Schneider said. "Maybe even (Kevin Gausman). It will be all hands on deck tomorrow.”
Gausman struck out eight batters across six innings on Friday, tossing 93 pitches in the triumph.
