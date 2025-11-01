Inside The Dodgers

Who’s Pitching for Dodgers in World Series Game 7 vs Blue Jays?

Gabe Smallson

Oct 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) speaks in a press conference before game five of the 2025 MLB World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) speaks in a press conference before game five of the 2025 MLB World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Dodgers took down the Toronto Blue Jays, 3-1, to force a pivotal Game 7 in the World Series.

Right-hander Tyler Glasnow is scheduled to start the contest, but came in relief to get the save, clinching Game 6. He did, however, only throw three pitches, and should be available if need be.

More news: Blue Jays Manager Disagrees With Dodgers Star's Assessment of Game 5

Since it is the final game of the season, manager Dave Roberts said Friday night that all pitchers are available, except Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

“Not sure the pitching situation. But Glas will be available. Everyone will be available," Roberts said. “Not Yamamoto.”

As for who is starting the pivotal matchup, manager Dave Roberts is undecided.

“No, not yet. TBD.”

More news: Dodgers Make Several Lineup Changes for Game 6 of World Series

For the Blue Jays, future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer will start Game 7. So far this postseason, he has a 4.50 ERA across 10 innings of work. He struck out three across 4.1 innings during Game 3 of the World Series, allowing three earned runs on five hits.

Manager John Schneider spoke on the availability of the rest of his pitchers should the moment allow.

“Everyone that is active on the roster will be available to pitch," Schneider said. "Maybe even (Kevin Gausman). It will be all hands on deck tomorrow.”

Gausman struck out eight batters across six innings on Friday, tossing 93 pitches in the triumph.

Latest Dodgers News

feed

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.

Published |Modified
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News