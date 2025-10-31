Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Make Several Lineup Changes for Game 6 of World Series

J.P. Hoornstra

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) speaks in a press conference before game five of the 2025 MLB World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) speaks in a press conference before game five of the 2025 MLB World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mookie Betts will bat cleanup for the Dodgers in Game 6 of the World Series on Friday as the Dodgers look to extend their season one more day.

Manager Dave Roberts moved Betts into the number-3 spot in the batting order for the first time this postseason in Game 5 on Thursday. The Toronto Blue Jays won that Game, 6-1, pushing the Dodgers to the brink of elimination.

Now, with the season hanging in the balance, Roberts is moving Betts down another spot and inserting Miguel Rojas into his starting lineup for the first time in the series.

Rojas will play second base, Tommy Edman will start in center field, and both Andy Pages and Alex Call will begin the game on the bench.

More to come on this story.

