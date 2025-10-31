Dodgers Make Several Lineup Changes for Game 6 of World Series
Mookie Betts will bat cleanup for the Dodgers in Game 6 of the World Series on Friday as the Dodgers look to extend their season one more day.
Manager Dave Roberts moved Betts into the number-3 spot in the batting order for the first time this postseason in Game 5 on Thursday. The Toronto Blue Jays won that Game, 6-1, pushing the Dodgers to the brink of elimination.
Now, with the season hanging in the balance, Roberts is moving Betts down another spot and inserting Miguel Rojas into his starting lineup for the first time in the series.
Rojas will play second base, Tommy Edman will start in center field, and both Andy Pages and Alex Call will begin the game on the bench.
