Alex Vesia Shares Heartfelt Goal With Return to Pitching

Alex Vesia is making an emotional return with the Los Angeles Dodgers this spring after he and wife experienced tremendous heartbreak with the loss of their newborn daughter.

The devastating incident prevented Vesia from being with the Dodgers for their World Series win over the Toronto Blue Jays, and made for powerful moment when he spoke with media for the first time in camp.

Monday brought about another opportunity for Vesia to check off another milestone of sorts as he made his 2026 Spring Training debut. He retired the side in order and showed some of his trademark passion during the process.

"I just want to have fun on the mound, honestly," Vesia said after the Dodgers' 3-0 win over the Seattle Mariners. "I want to be able to spazz out and kind of just be myself out there, because right now I feel really good out there. It's just me, myself and baseball."

Vesia entered in the fifth inning to loud cheers. Some fans behind the dugout gave him a standing ovation as he walked off the field, and coaches and teammates greeted Vesia with emphatic high-fives.

"I came in the dugout, I was just hype I got three outs, and then everybody was telling me good job and whatnot," he recalled of the moment. "It was a little overwhelming, and then talking with Mark (Prior) and Connor (McGuiness), just tried to take it all in. Definitely was nice."

When Vesia read from a prepared statement for his first comments in camp, he relayed how getting back to baseball was beneficial. He reiterated that sentiment on Monday.

"Being around the guys, it's really been comforting. We've had multiple conversations and guys are asking me questions. Just trying to feel for me," Vesia said.

"That's honestly been a blessing. I do like talking about it with the guys and whatnot. I don't want them to feel like they can't, because to share those important moments and whatnot, these guys are my brothers. I truly do love all of them. It's meant a lot."

One challenge for the left-hander is the outpouring of support because he isn't able to fully acknowledge each fan.

"It's been hard, actually. I guess it's hard in a good way, because I want to interact with the fans and all the stuff like that, but I know I have a job to do," Vesia explained. "Even on the backfields, first day, we walk out the doors and there's cheers and lots of love. It means a lot to not only myself but for Kay too."

Alex Vesia challenged by Shohei Ohtani

Although it wasn't until Monday that Vesia pitched in a game, he already had faced hitters this spring during a Dodgers workout. One of them being Shohei Ohtani, which ended with Vesia shouting in excitement after striking out the two-way star.

"Honestly, I was more nervous in my first live ABs because Sho was like, 'Hey, I want a little piece of that.' I was like, 'OK, let's go. Come on.' That was fun," Vesia recalled.

"That was cool. I haven't competed like that in quite some time. Sho is the most competitive guy that I know, and I'm ready for it. That was fun. That was a good little tuneup. It was fun."