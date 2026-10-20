One Bold Dodgers Trade That Actually Makes Sense

It will be very fascinating to see how the Los Angeles Dodgers approach this offseason.

This is a franchise flush with prospects, talented veterans and financial resources. Andrew Friedman literally can pivot any way he wants.

This could include creating prospect-heavy packages for outfield help. It also could involve flipping established veterans for younger, cheaper, more controllable assets. When canvassing the projected roster ahead of next year, it does make some real sense for the team to consider parting ways with Tyler Glasnow.

Talent is never an issue with the 6-foot-8 flamethrower. In terms of pure stuff, the 33-year-old is still among the best in the sport.

The main problem, as many in Los Angeles and across the league understand, is the fact he can't stay on the field.

In three years with the Dodgers, Glasnow has made only 53 starts (compiling a combined 18-11 record). He's got two years left on the five-year deal he signed when coming over from the Tampa Bay Rays. The final year of this agreement is a club option for $30 million. In theory, for a team that could acquire Glasnow this offseason, he could ultimately be an expiring contract.

There are more than a handful of pitching-starved teams across the big leagues. For much of the league, Glasnow would immediately become a No. 2 starter at worst. The Dodgers are not a team in desperate need of starting pitching. This is even the case should Shohei Ohtani abandon his dream of trying to win a Cy Young Award.

We've seen Friedman flip more expensive veterans in the past for prospect-heavy returns. The aim in these circumstances include cutting payroll. The Dodgers also have a supremely successful record in trading for prospects that become legit players.

By getting off Glasnow's deal, it could theoretically free up money to retain Tarik Skubal.

Where Could the Dodgers Trade Tyler Glasnow?

The Texas Rangers could be a possible trade partner. Texas needs starting pitching the worst way, and one of outfielders Evan Carter or Wyatt Langford could be intriguing pieces to come back to LA.

The Los Angeles Angels also need pitching for a possible return to the postseason for the first time in over a decade. Infielder Zach Neto has long been rumored as a possible Dodgers target. Nabbing Neto could enable Mookie Betts to move over to second base in a move to prolong his career playing at a high level.

Given the prospect capital the team has, a combination of Glasnow along with some prospects could net the Dodgers a ready-to-play difference-maker — and one which makes the team younger.

Or, they could look to dump Glasnow's salary for prospects and move forward without that massive contract on their books.

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