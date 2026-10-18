Dodgers Predicted to Compete With 6 Teams, Including Biggest Rival, for Tarik Skubal

The Los Angeles Dodgers will likely face major competition for Tarik Skubal this offseason, assuming they try to re-sign him.

Skubal, 29, will be a free agent this winter and is by far the top option on the open market. Every team would love the two-time Cy Young winner, but the big question is how many will actually pay up to try to sign him.

According to MLB insiders who spoke with ESPN's Kiley McDaniel, seven teams could be in the running for Skubal this offseason.

MLB experts named the Los Angeles Angels, Chicago White Sox and San Diego Padres — the Dodgers' National League West rivals — as the "sleepers" for Skubal because "the Angels and Padres have new ownership, and the White Sox have a new owner in waiting."

As for the serious "contenders," the Dodgers are listed under that category, along with Skubal's former team, the Detroit Tigers, and baseball's high-spending New York Mets.

"The Dodgers, Detroit Tigers and New York Mets came up most often for this category, though the Tigers were mentioned as more likely to be on the periphery than a true contender," McDaniel wrote. "Most insiders project the Dodgers and Mets to be serious bidders, but there is some hesitation surrounding the Dodgers given the controversy around the team's ownership. Some thought the Mets might be looking to do a shorter-term deal such as they did with Bo Bichette, which might not work if Skubal is looking to set a record for guaranteed money."

The seventh team experts named as a possible suitor for Skubal is the New York Yankees.

"The New York Yankees were just behind that lead group in total mentions," he wrote. "For those who thought the Dodgers wouldn't break the bank, and the Mets would only offer AAV-record deals, the Yankees were a common fallback."

The Dodgers traded three top prospects for Skubal before the deadline, likely hoping to keep him past this season. Although they are among the favorites to do so, it's far from a guarantee.

Are the Dodgers the Favorites to Sign Tarik Skubal?

Adding Skubal at the deadline gave the Dodgers a direct look at his performance and how he integrated into the organization — and allowed Skubal to get that same familiarity with them.

The Dodgers are not just an elite baseball club because of the product they produce, but because of how they do business off the field.

Skubal praised the Dodgers' culture and how welcoming the organization was. He clearly felt right at home with the reigning two-time World Series champions.

Whether or not that leads to the Dodgers being the favorites in his sweepstakes remains to be seen. Skubal has had nothing but great things to say about his time in Detroit. After undergoing multiple elbow surgeries, it's possible he prefers to just take the biggest contract and guarantees.

Only time will tell what Skubal ultimately decides to do. For now, though, the Dodgers appear to have as good a shot as any team to sign him — assuming they want to.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.