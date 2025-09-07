Shohei Ohtani Did Something He Never Does to Save Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers were in the midst of a three-game losing streak when they had a second starting pitching shakeup of the week.
When many fans were expecting superstar Shohei Ohtani to take the mound on Wednesday, he was scratched from his start due to being under the weather, but still felt good enough to go 2-for-5 as a designated hitter that day. Emmet Sheehan took the hill that day and tossed six strikeouts across 4.2 innings, allowing two earned runs in the process.
The assumption was that he would pitch a week later, but to the surprise of many, Ohtani took the mound on Friday when Tyler Glasnow was dealing with back tightness and had to be scratched from a start of his own.
Although Ohtani has been known to follow a strict training schedule, especially with the slow-played nature of his return to pitching this season, he spoke on how what mattered most at the moment was being there for his team.
“Over the course of a long season, it’s understandable things like this could happen,” Ohtani said through his interpreter. “Obviously last time, Emmet [Sheehan] picked me up and pitched really well. Even though there are times where I might not be able to do the routine that I usually do, this is one of those situations where you just have to move on and be a good teammate.”
Manager Dave Roberts revealed that with just five hours to go until first pitch, Ohtani made the decision, but applauded the three-time MVP, despite the eventual loss.
“He is learning, as most people are, that he’s capable of making adjustments,” Roberts said. “I think routine is great. But I also think that the desire, the will to read and react, to adjust, that’s still possible too. Shohei to his credit wants to pick us up and I really admire him for that.”
Although a win would have been nice to break the losing skid, the Dodgers let the streak reach five games.
Ohtani looked sharp on Friday, hurling five strikeouts across 3.2 innings, allowing no runs or walks, but the Orioles would eventually win on a walk-off solo shot.
