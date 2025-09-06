Why the Dodgers' Latest Call Up is Bad News For LA
The Los Angeles Dodgers are placing catcher Dalton Rushing on the injured list after he fouled a ball directly off his shin in Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, according to manager Dave Roberts.
The Dodgers called up catcher Chuckie Robinson, who has not featured for the Dodgers in MLB this season.
Robinson is the second catcher to be called up in as many days for the Dodgers, who are now in an injury crisis among their backstops.
Will Smith, who started over Rushing, suffered a bone bruise after he wore a foul tip off of his hand in Wednesday's loss against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and hasn't featured since.
The Dodgers acquired Robinson at the end of May, claiming him off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels, who picked him up in the offseason.
Robinson played 47 games for Oklahoma City, batting .259 with a .705 OPS. He hasn't featured in the majors since 2024, when he played on the historically terrible Chicago White Sox. He played 26 games and batted .129, posting a negative OPS+ during that stretch.
His only other stint in the majors came in 2022, when he was on the Reds. He had two home runs and a .407 OPS in 25 games that season.
Robinson will likely serve as the second option at catcher behind Ben Rortvedt, who the Dodgers acquired for catcher Hunter Feduccia at the trade deadline in a three-team deal.
His stay in the majors could be short lived, as manager Dave Roberts revealed earlier in the week Smith will not head to the injured list and could return as soon as Monday.
“Will feels a little bit better. Range of motion, good. Strength, good. But I don’t see him playing this weekend.” Roberts said.
The Dodgers are yet to announce either transaction, and Robinson is not listed in the Dodgers' lineup for Saturday's game against the O's. Rortvedt received the nod at catcher, and will bat ninth.The Dodgers lost the opening game of the series against the Orioles, scoring just one run on five hits.
They'll look to turn things around behind Yoshinobu Yamamoto for the second game, which starts at 4:05 p.m. PT on Friday.
