Error-Filled Ninth Inning Earns Angels Walk-Off Spring Training Win vs. Mariners

At least there's still a month to go until Opening Day.

Brigid Kennedy

Los Angeles Angels players celebrate after a walk-off win vs. the Seattle Mariners in a spring training contest on Feb. 22, 2025.
Los Angeles Angels players celebrate after a walk-off win vs. the Seattle Mariners in a spring training contest on Feb. 22, 2025.
Talk about starting with a bang.

Thanks to some errors from their competition, the Los Angeles Angels walked away from their first contest of spring training on Saturday with a win, defeating the Seattle Mariners 11–10 in a walk-off victory.

With runners on both first and second base at the bottom of the ninth and the Mariners up 10–9, the Angels' Kyren Paris lined a base hit to left field, allowing the tying run to score and the runner on first base to advance to third.

But thanks to a comedy of errors from the Mariners' defense, the action didn't stop there. The throw from the outfield came to shortstop, and Paris aggressively tried advancing to second base. That forced an errant throw that sailed into right field, resulting in a clunky walk-off fitting for the teams' first spring training game.

Was it the prettiest way for a baseball game to end? Maybe not. But spring training is for ironing out the details, and at least this blunder created an entertaining climax for an exhibition game.

Brigid Kennedy
