Five Biggest MLB All-Star Voting Mistakes of the Phase 1 Update

Right now, fans have the power in MLB All-Star Game voting. While that's mostly a good thing, we have some corrections to suggest before it's too late.

MLB provided an update on Monday, offering a glimpse at the spread of votes and highlighting the top 10 players at each position, as well as the top 20 outfielders. Just more than a week remains in Phase 1, wherein fans cast their votes to determine the top two players at each position (and top six outfielders) in both the National League and the American League.

By and large, the fans do a good job of narrowing down the field. But of course, when fans are the ones voting, players on teams with larger fan bases tend to do better than those playing in smaller markets. That was immediately evident after a quick glance at the voting results, where there were quite a few surprises in some of the position battles.

Let’s take a look at some of the biggest mistakes fans made in the early part of phase 1 of All-Star voting. The good news is it's not too late for these to change.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is the No. 14 outfielder in the National League

Pete Crow-Armstrong has been scalding hot in June in the wake of an adjustment to his stance, but he had a shaky start to the season that's likely affecting his standing in All-Star voting. Crow-Armstrong has moved up to No. 3 in MLB with 4.0 fWAR, trailing only Shohei Ohtani (5.1) and Bobby Witt Jr. (4.2). He’s been the best defensive outfielder in the league, which is often overlooked in All-Star voting, though his recent offensive outbreak has seen his OPS improve to .846 and put him on pace for 30 home runs.

Despite all that, Crow-Armstrong has received fewer votes than fellow NL outfielders Brandon Marsh, Teoscar Hernández, Kyle Tucker, Mauricio Dubón, Justin Crawford and Adolis García, none of whom have produced at even close to the rate Crow-Armstrong has. In fact, no Cubs player was even in the top five of his position. Cubs fans, you okay?

Ben Rice deserves the No. 1 AL first baseman spot over Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Blue Jays players were well represented in All-Star voting despite the team’s lackluster start to the season. As a result, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sits comfortably as the lead vote-getter at first base in the AL, with nearly 100,000 more votes than Yankees breakout star Ben Rice. Guerrero is immensely popular and a household name, but it’s not hard to see that Rice has had the better season of the two. Rice has produced 2.8 fWAR with 20 home runs, 49 RBIs and a 174 wRC+, which ranks second in MLB behind only Yordan Alvarez. Guerrero, on the other hand, has a career-low 105 wRC+ and 0.8 fWAR with just three home runs on the year.

Bryson Stott has no business being the No. 2 NL second baseman

With this year's All-Star Game set to take place at Citizens Bank Park, Phillies fans showed plenty of love to the team’s position players, enough so that Bryson Stott wound up receiving the second-most votes among second basemen in the NL. Only Braves star Ozzie Albies has more votes at the position, so Stott came out ahead of other deserving talents such as Brice Turang, Luis Arraez, Brandon Lowe and Xavier Edwards. Stott hasn’t had a good season, slashing .230/.288/.391 with a 86 wRC+, and ranks 12th among NL second basemen with 0.9 fWAR. Stott is certainly not deserving of an All-Star bid, and he’s currently standing in the way of some far more worthy players who should have a shot to advance to Phase 2 of voting.

Kevin McGonigle should be a finalist at shortstop for the American League

Kevin McGonigle is the favorite to win AL Rookie of the Year, and rightfully so. He’s enjoyed a terrific first season in the majors, logging a 132 wRC+ and 3.0 fWAR. He’s been a bright spot for an underperforming Tigers team, and he’s certainly worthy of a spot in the All-Star Game, especially so considering he’s currently third behind Bobby Witt Jr. and Andrés Giménez, who has the backing of the Blue Jays’ fan base. McGonigle’s wRC+ is more than 50 points higher than Giménez’s (77), though the latter has been the superior defender. Still, it’s hard to argue that McGonigle shouldn’t be in the top two, and even harder to argue that Giménez should be.

James Wood is being massively underrated by fans

How on earth is James Wood not a lock to start for the National League in this year’s All-Star Game? Wood has been sensational for the Nationals, logging 20 home runs, a .967 OPS and 166 wRC+ in 74 games. He’s only around 6,000 votes behind the No. 6 spot, currently sitting as the seventh-highest vote-getter among NL outfielders, but it’s a shame he’s not higher on the list. Wood has been a game changer for Washington, and he ranks second among all NL outfielders with 3.5 fWAR, trailing only the aforementioned Crow-Armstrong. Considering he’s behind some far less valuable players such as Brandon Marsh and Teoscar Hernández, who have 1.6 and 1.1 fWAR, respectively, he’s not received the respect his play has warranted.

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