Francisco Lindor, on a Broken Toe, Saves the Day for Mets With Huge Play in the Ninth
Francisco Lindor made a heroic return in the ninth inning of the New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies game on Friday night.
Lindor has been nursing a broken pinky toe and was out of the starting lineup on Thursday and Friday. However, as the Mets and Rockies entered the ninth inning tied at two runs each, Lindor stepped in to pinch-hit for Tyrone Taylor.
The Mets had two outs and two runners on base when Lindor entered the game. And, of course, he delivered during crunch time. Lindor hit a double, allowing Pete Alonso and Juan Soto to run home. Lindor saw two pitches in the entire game and finished with two RBI, all while playing on a broken toe. What can't he do?
Hopefully, this means Lindor will return to the lineup sooner rather than later. We'll see if he's listed as a starter for the Mets' second game vs. the Rockies on Saturday night.