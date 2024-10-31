Freddie Freeman Had Powerful Message About His Son After Dodgers' World Series Win
The Los Angeles Dodgers captured the 2024 World Series title in five games over the New York Yankees, finishing the series off in New York with a five-run comeback in a 7-6 Game 5 clinching victory.
Dodgers slugger Freddie Freeman earned World Series MVP after hitting home runs in each of the first four games of the Fall Classic. Freeman finished the five-game series batting .300 with four home runs and 12 RBI.
What makes Freeman's climb to the mountaintop in 2024 even more special was the troubling times it took to get here. Just a few short months ago, Freeman's 3-year-old son Maximus endured a very scary and serious health battle. After doctors probed for answers with Maximus's health rapidly declining, it was eventually determined that he was suffering from Guillain-Barré syndrome. He is doing much better now, and Freeman reflected on an up-and-down 2024 on-and-off the field.
"I would say [I've learned] a lot in so many different ways," Freeman said of his trying year. "I wish I'd never have to go through what we did as a family. But ultimately, Maximus is doing really, really well right now. He's a special boy. But it has been a grind for three months, it really has. It's been a lot, and then obviously with the injuries at the end, it makes it all worth it kind of in the end. I mean, I'll never compare Maximus to baseball, I won't. It's just two separate things. But with him doing really well now, it does mean a little bit extra."
Freeman's ending to the season was well deserved given everything he went through this season, which culminated with his second World Series title as a professional and first World Series MVP.