Giants, Rangers Announcers Baffled by Little League Walk-Off to End Game
In what takes the cake as the wildest ending to a game this season—and perhaps in recent memory—the San Francisco Giants defeated the Texas Rangers 3-2 on a Little League home run by Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos. Amazingly, Ramos, who led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a chopper to Rangers pitcher Luke Jackson, didn't even need to hit the ball out of the infield to touch 'em all. Jackson's throw to first was errant and sailed past first base, allowing Ramos to head past second and towards third. The Rangers' Jake Burger then threw the ball past third base, allowing Ramos to score the winning run.
Both the Giants and Rangers broadcast booths were baffled by the ending.
"The Giants win the game on a Little League home run," play-by-play announcer Duane Kuiper exclaimed. "Tell me you've seen that before."
"Well, not since my oldest was 10 years old," color analyst Mike Krukow quipped.
Rangers broadcasters Dave Raymond and Mike Bacsik were equally astounded.
"No way!" shouted Raymond. "Oh my goodness."
"That's a crazy way to end a Major League Baseball game," Bacsik said, perfectly summing up the moment.
You truly never know what you're going to see on a baseball diamond.