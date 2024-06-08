Former Giants Outfielder Finds New Role Coaching in South Carolina
The injuries just got to be too much for Steven Duggar after spending all of the 2023 season with Oklahoma City, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
He failed to earn a call-up with the Dodgers. In fact, he was on OKC’s injured list three times. After he became a free agent in November, he knew he was done.
"Injuries kept taking a toll," Duggar said to WCIV-TV News recently.
For the former San Francisco Giants outfielder, there was no question where he was headed in retirement — South Carolina.
He was born in Spartanburg. He played his high school baseball at Byrnes High School in Duncan. He played his college baseball at Clemson.
But he didn’t end up in any of those cities.
He, his wife and young child settled in her hometown, Summerville, allowing them to be closer to her side of the family.
The 30-year-old still has plenty of energy and it didn’t take him long to find something to do.
He’s coaching youth baseball players at Extra Effort Sports, based in Summerville, which gives baseball players the chance to work out in indoor batting cages and bullpens, with a video system designed to allow coaches to help them refine their skills.
"I felt like I had a lot more to give," Duggar said.
His standout career at Clemson led to the Giants picking him in the sixth round of the 2015 MLB draft. It took him three years to earn his call-up and he batted .255 in 141 at-bats in 2018.
But injuries kept getting the better of him. He tore the labrum in his left shoulder that August. The following August, it was a sprained left shoulder.
He finally got some traction in 2021, as he batted .257 with five triples, eight home runs and 35 RBI. But an oblique injury at the start of the 2022 season ended up sealing his fate with San Francisco.
They traded him to the Texas Rangers in 2022 before being released a month later. The Los Angeles Angels signed him and later designated him for assignment. The Dodgers gave him his last chance.
Now, he wants to apply what he learned from his teammates and managers like Bruce Bochy and Gabe Kapler to help the next generation of players in his home state.
"I see (similarities) across the board from the best players in the game," Duggar said. "Certain technology points us in the right direction. (It's) The opportunity to give back and give them my knowledge of what I've been through and see who I've played with."