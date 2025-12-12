Is Trade for Brewers Ace Key to Giants Adding Depth to Starting Rotation?

The San Francisco Giants are looking for at least one starting pitcher to add behind Logan Webb and Robbie Ray. Could a trade accomplish the task?

If so, could that target by Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta?

The Athletic (subscription required) recently reported that the Giants are one of several teams that are “in” on Peralta. The list of teams includes the Baltimore Orioles, the Boston Red Sox, the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros. Per the report, a Brewers official said that “lots of teams” were calling.

That’s not surprising. Peralta has been one of the best pitchers in the National League the last few seasons. But how would he fit in San Francisco, should the Giants pull off a deal?

Freddy Peralta’s Value to the Giants

Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Peralta has emerged as one of the National League’s most consistent right-handed pitchers the past few years. He made his MLB debut with the Brewers in 2018, but he only gained traction in the rotation full-time in 2021, when he went 10-5 with a 2.81 ERA and made the NL All-Star team. After a down year in 2022, he bounced back in 2023 and has been one of the Brewers’ top pitchers during a run of three straight NL Central crowns.

He has started at least 30 games in each of the last three seasons, with a record of 40-25 with a 3.40 ERA. He has struck out 614, walked 188 and had a 1.136 WHIP. He was brilliant in 2025, as he went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA, making his second NL All-Star team and finishing fifth in NL Cy Young voting, right behind Webb.

In a sense, Peralta would be a rental. He’s a free agent after this season and it will be his first chance to test the open market after he signed a five-year extension as a pre-arbitration player in 2020. The 29-year-old is set to make just $8 million. Financially, he’ll make less than Webb or Ray.

He’s durable and at Oracle Park his brand of pitching would play well. He would make a great third starter with Webb and Ray and would be an immediate upgrade over the rest of the rotation. His presence would also give the younger members of the rotation more time to develop and another mentor.

The bigger cost is the trade itself. Would the Brewers demand top prospect Bryce Eldridge in a deal? Or another Major League ready youngster like pitcher Carson Whisenhunt? And is that appropriate value for a player San Francisco may only have for one season?

Those are questions the Giants will have to answer. But he could be key to bolstering next year’s rotation to make a run at the NL West title. s

