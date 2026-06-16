MLB Warns Giants Pitchers Who Wore Bible Verses on Caps During ‘Pride Night’

Three Giants pitchers were issued a warning from Major League Baseball after they appeared in Friday’s game against the Cubs with Bible verses written on their Pride Night caps. The league notified the players that similar behavior would not be tolerated in the future.

Right-handed pitcher Landen Roupp started Friday’s game on the mound. Etched on his cap throughout the game was “Gen 9:12-16” in white lettering. The writing was a reference to the Bible verse Genesis 9:12-16.

“The writing on the cap violates our rules, and consistent with normal practice, we have warned the players about future violations,” MLB’s chief communications officer Pat Courtney told The Athletic.

In addition to Roupp, a pair of San Francisco’s relief pitchers, JT Brubaker and Ryan Walker, also took the mound in Friday’s game with Bible verses on their hats. Additionally, reliever Sam Hentges opted against wearing the Pride Night cap, entering the game with the team’s standard black and orange cap, as opposed to the one with the rainbow logo.

Roupp was asked about his decision to write a Bible verse on his cap in his postgame media address. He explained his stance on the matter, saying:

“It’s just about God’s covenant and a promise that he makes to us that, you know, his faithfulness and his mercy... That’s just kind of something I believe in, and I stand firm in that, and I’m thankful we live in a country where, you know, we have the freedom to believe what we want … and express what we want.”

The verse in the Bible which Roupp wore on his hat, Gensesis 9:12-16, reads: "And God said, 'This is the sign of the covenant I am making between me and you and every living creature with you, a covenant for all generations to come: I have set my rainbow in the clouds, and it will be the sign of the covenant between me and the earth. Whenever I bring clouds over the earth and the rainbow appears in the clouds, I will remember my covenant between me and you and all living creatures of every kind. Never again will the waters become a flood to destroy all life. Whenever the rainbow appears in the clouds, I will see it and remember the everlasting covenant between God and all living creatures of every kind on the earth.'"

Roupp pitched 4 2/3 innings in the Giants’ loss to the Cubs. He surrendered four runs, four hits and two walks while striking out five.

Reporters asked Giants manager Tony Vitello if he’d discussed the situation with the pitchers prior to the game.

“Not really. I mean, just kind of a general knowledge of the individuals have the freedom to do what they think is best. But I do think it’s been apparent from day one, actually, even some of the exhibition games, it’s pretty impressive how the Giants, as an organization, try and embrace the entire community,” Vitello said, via The Athletic.

The Giants issued a statement about the situation on Saturday, via the San Francisco Standard, saying:

“The San Francisco Giants are proud to support Pride Night and the LGBTQ+ community. Baseball should be a place where everyone feels welcome, respected, and valued. We also respect that individuals may make personal choices about participating in team activations. We understand that the choices by individual players have caused pain and anger to many in the LGBTQ+ community and we are sorry for that. Those choices do not change our organization’s commitment to inclusion, belonging, and creating a welcoming environment for all. We remain grateful to our fans, partners, employees, players, and coaches who help make Pride Night a meaningful celebration.”

The Giants sit in fourth in the NL West with a 29–43 record, 16 games behind the division-leading Dodgers.

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