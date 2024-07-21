New York Yankees Named Trade Suitor for San Francisco Giants' Star
The San Francisco Giants still have to make a decision about which direction they want to go at the MLB trade deadline on July 30th.
On one hand, they could try to buy talent and claw their way towards a playoff spot. They could also consider trading some talent and building for the future.
Even if the Giants were to acquire talent, there is a very slim to none chance that they could be a serious contender. Honestly, as painful as it is to sell, that might be the best option for San Francisco.
If the Giants do decide to sell, one player that would likely be available is starting pitcher Blake Snell. While he hasn't had the best all-around year so far, he still has the talent and potential of being an ace if he gets back to playing up to his ability.
Should Snell be placed on the trade block, Christopher Kline of FanSided has named three possible trade destinations for him. One of those potential destinations was the New York Yankees.
After showing interest in him during the offseason, the Yankees would absolutely make sense for Snell. He would be a huge addition for New York and would bolster their World Series odds immensely.
During the 2024 season thus far, Snell has started eight games. He has been hampered by injuries on multiple occasions. In those starts, Snell has gone 0-3 with a 6.31 ERA, a 1.43 WHIP, a 2.5 K/BB ratio, and 35.2 innings.
While those numbers don't look amazing, his last two starts have shown signs of him getting back on track.
Over his last two outings, Snell has thrown 12.0 scoreless innings, has only given up two hits, has struck out 11, and walked three. Those are the elite numbers that the 31-year-old starter is more than capable of producing.
Kline also mentioned two other teams that could have interest in Snell. Those two teams were the Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles. If the Yankees want to get him, they'll have to move aggressively.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what San Francisco ends up doing ahead of the trade deadline. They could buy or sell, but selling seems like a better course of action at this point in time.
Snell will be a major player to keep an eye on over the next week as a potential high-end starter on the market.