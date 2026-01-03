Giants’ Most Intriguing Young Prospect of 2026 Hasn't Played Above Class-A

The San Francisco Giants are trying to end a four-year playoff drought in 2026. Prospects like Bryce Eldridge could help.

No prospect in the system gets more hype than Eldridge, who three years removed from high school has already played Major League games and has a place on the 26-man roster, likely sharing time with Rafael Devers at first base and designated hitter.

But a prep player going from the draft to the Majors in three years is a bit of an anomaly. Younger players need more development time. For those players signed as international prospects out of the Caribbean, such as the Dominican Republic, they usually require more time.

Recently MLB.com selected a minor league breakthrough candidate for each organization for 2026. Many of the prospects selected were in the organization’s Top 30 per MLB Pipeline.

For the Giants, the experts selected No. 8 prospect Rayner Arias, an outfield prospect who has seen his progress stunted by injuries.

Rayner Arias’ Giants History

Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Arias was one of the stars of the 2023 international class. He had connections, too. His father, Pablo, played Triple-A baseball and was a scout for the Arizona Diamondbacks. But Arizona didn’t get his son. The Giants did for a bonus of $2.697 million. That was the 15th biggest bonus of that cycle.

His short season in the Dominican Summer League in 2023 was tantalizing. He slashed .414/.539/.793 in 16 games with four home runs and 21 RBI. With those numbers, the idea was to bring him stateside in 2024, which the Giants did, and watch him blossom. But injuries got in the way.

In 2024 he only played in 25 games in the Arizona Complex League, and he slashed .250/.371/.364 with no home runs and 16 RBI. In 2025 he split time between the ACL and Class A San Jose and slashed .213/.304/.320 in 54 games, with three home runs and 20 RBI. He missed time after breaking his left wrist in 2024 and then re-injuring it in 2025.

His potential is untapped. At 19 years old, there is still plenty of time to do so. But 2026 will most likely be his first year with a full season affiliate. Those teams played more than 100 games. Arias has played just 95 in three years. Remaining healthy is key.

At 6-foot-2 and a mature approach to the game, MLB scouts see him as a potential power hitter one day. His power and hit hitting grade out at 50 on the 20-80 scouting scale. A player with his skill likely ends up in right field, a player where the Giants need help. Arias could be that player — just not in 2026.

