In his first media availability since the SF Giants were unable to finalize a deal with star shortstop Carlos Correa, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi addressed several questions surrounding the Correa situation. In his remarks to the press, he emphasized that from top to bottom, the whole Giants organization was aligned throughout the entire process with Correa, from signing him to when they walked away from their 13-year agreement with the star shortstop.

"One thing I want to make clear, and I think it's really important for us as an organization and that our fans hear it from me – and hopefully believe it is – our organization was totally unified every step of the way as this unfolded. The initial pursuit in the negotiation, and unfortunately what happened subsequently, there was complete alignment from ownership to the baseball group to the business side. There was just 100% alignment. So, again, any suggestion to the contrary that certain factions were more concerned than others is just simply untrue." -Farhan Zaidi

Fans and national media alike speculated about the reasons the Giants did not go through with the Correa deal. Many speculated that the owners of the organization got cold feet when confronted with a $350 million dollar price point. Some even spun rumors that Correa didn't have any serious medical concerns. However, his subsequent deal with the Mets remains in limbo after they raised concerns of their own following a physical.

Zaidi also added that both the Giants and Correa's camp were engaged in good-faith negotiations to get to a final deal. Things started to fall apart when the two sides differed over medical opinions. Rumors that the Giants "ghosted" Boras during their talks are also unfounded, according to Zaidi, who said they kept communications very timely.

But to Zaidi's concerns, it might be far too late for many fans to care. Those who wanted a big name signing in free agency have been left disappointed. Aside from the national spotlight on the Correa and Judge disappointments, the diverse set of free agents the team picked up will bolster the squad in 2023. In his press conference today, Zaidi confirmed that it is unlikely Correa's camp comes back knocking on San Francisco's door.

As many fans found solace in the idea that "out-of-touch" owners might have been the reason that the Giants stepped away from Carlos Correa, Zaidi's emphatic answer on Friday makes it even more complicated. Granted, Zaidi would have no reason to share the truth if there was infighting within the organization, but the fact that no sourced reports have suggested such a thing supports his comments. It seems like the SF Giants higher-ups all were aligned in deciding to walk away from the largest contract agreement in franchise history.