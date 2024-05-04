Injured San Francisco Giants Lefty Set For Next Bullpen Session
San Francisco Giants pitcher Blake Snell is set to throw a bullpen session on Saturday, per multiple reports, with the hope that he’s ready to take a bigger step toward returning to the mound based on that session.
The left-hander will do three “up-downs,” or the equivalent of around 50-plus pitches, per the San Francisco Chronicle.
After that, the Giants will made a decision on his next step. Snell could throw to live hitters in a batting practice session or a rehab assignment in the minor leagues.
Snell is on the 15-day injured list with a strained adductor muscle he suffered after an awful start to the season as he went 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA. The reigning National League Cy Young winner. He chose not to begin a build-up in the minor leagues after he signed a deal with the Giants on March 19.
But that’s not all. Two other pitchers on the 60-day injured list have been cleared to start throwing.
Tristan Beck got the clearance after surgery to remove an aneurysm from the upper part of his pitching arm in early March. The Giants put him on the injured list after that.
The clearance allows Beck, a 27-year-old right-hander who pitched in 33 games last season, to start working his way toward a return.
Beck went 3-3 with a 3.92 ERA in 2023 with four holds and two saves (in three chances). He struck out 68 and walked 21 in 85 innings.
Right-hander Alex Cobb is back on a throwing program after a bout of shoulder inflammation in his right arm that put him on the 60-day injured list to start the season. The 36-year-old veteran had left hip surgery in the offseason.
Cobb has a 77-75 career record with a 3.85 ERA. Last season he 7-7 with a 3.87 ERA in 28 starts.