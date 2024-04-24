San Francisco Giants Fan Favorite Joins Team’s Television Coverage
Sergio Romo, who became a fan favorite as San Francisco Giants closer, joined the pregame and post-game coverage hosted by NBC Sports Bay Area, the rightsholder for local Giants games.
He made his debut on Tuesday when San Francisco faced the New York Mets.
The Brawley, Calif.-born right-hander retired after the 2022 season, during which he pitched for the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays.
While Romo played eight different Major League teams, he achieved his greatest acclaim with the Giants, whom he broke in with in 2008 and played nine of his 15-year career. San Francisco drafted him in the 28th round of the 2005 MLB Draft out of Colorado Mesa.
Romo loved San Francisco so much that he signed a minor-league deal in March of 2023 so he could retire with the team and play in the Bay Bridge exhibition game with the Oakland Athletics.
As a Giant he won three World Series rings in 2010, 2012 and 2014. After serving primarily as a closer his first five seasons, he emerged as an option at closer in 2012 with 14 saves. In the World Series, he had three saves as San Francisco beat the Detroit Tigers.
After that, he had a career-high 38 saves in 2013, his only All-Star season, followed by 23 saves in 2014.
After leaving the Giants after the 2016 season, he pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers (2017), the Tampa Bay Rays (2017-18), the Miami Marlins (2019), the Minnesota Twins (2019-2020) and the Oakland Athletics (2021).
For his career he went 42-36 with 137 saves and a 3.21 ERA. He struck out 789 and walked 179 in 821 appearances.
Romo told Giants Talk that he was looking forward to the opportunity to bring his perspective to the broadcast.
“I think my mind, the way I think and the way I see things, and my approach to playing baseball and the way I prepared, I think it was entertaining to me,” he said. “So I feel like it would be a little bit insightful [with] some entertainment mixed in with it.”