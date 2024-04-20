San Francisco Giants Finally End Embarrassing Streak
San Francisco Giants fans were starting to wonder if they'd ever get to see the new lights.
The Giants installed new lights at Oracle Park during the offseason, replacing the traditional lights with special programmable LED ones. One goal was doing a flashing lights show every time a San Francisco player homered, similar to what other teams like the Boston Red Sox have started doing in their home park.
There was only one problem: Giants players weren't hitting any home runs.
San Francisco failed to go yard during the team's first homestand against the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals in early April -- six straight home games without a homer.
On Thursday evening, that streak extended to seven games after the Giants' 5-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. San Francisco notched eight hits, none of which left the yard.
On Friday night, a Giants player finally went deep, allowing the team to show off its new lights. New addition Jorge Soler was the one who broke the spell, launching a solo homer against 2023 World Series hero Jordan Montgomery in the bottom of the fourth.
Soler's big hit ended up being meaningless as the Diamondbacks cruised to an easy win, but the fans in attendance will never forget it.
It took San Francisco eight games for the team to finally hit a bomb at home -- an eternity in the modern MLB. The power outage was even more surprising given that the Giants have 17 home runs in 13 road games so far.
Maybe they should start saving some of those blasts for home games.